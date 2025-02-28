Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Engagement with farmers at Remmoho Agriculture Farm

Programme Director;

Free State Premier, Ms. MacQueen Letsoha-Mathae;

Minister of Agriculture, Mr. John Steenhuisen;

Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mr. Mzwanele Nyhontso;

Deputy Ministers and MECs Present;

Former Free State Premier Sesi Ntombela;

Thabo Mofutsanyana District Executive Mayor, Cllr. Conny Msibi;

Dihlabeng Executive Mayor, Cllr. Tseki Tseki;

Remmoho Farm Representatives Mr Pitso Sekhoto and Mr Kobus du Preez;

Representatives of farmers unions and commodity groups;

Agri-business partners;

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Let me begin by acknowledging that it is indeed a privilege to return after our last visit, which took place in March of 2024. It is a great pleasure to be here as we observe Harvest Day, and celebrate significant milestones in agricultural development, and demonstrate the government’s commitment to growing an inclusive agricultural sector while creating job opportunities.

This visit comes as a result of my commitment to undertake a follow-up visit and at the invitation of Mr. Pitso Sekhoto, the group chairperson of Remmoho Investment Agriculture.

This day is a celebration of a collective hard work, dedication, and commitment to agriculture. We celebrate not just the richness of our harvest but also the essence of teamwork and collaboration.

The work of farmers, from the moment they plant a seed to the time it bears fruit, should remind us that through collaboration and perseverance, we can reach our goals. It is through our shared goals that we can be able to overcome any challenge.

As a conscious effort to underscore our commitment to this industry, I am not here alone. I am joined by key line-function departments at both the national, provincial, and local levels to specifically engage with you on the issues you have raised.

Let me also add that such engagements will become more frequent as we need to deal with both your challenges as well as to identify key opportunities to further grow the agricultural sector.

Since our arrival this morning, we have embarked on a tour to the Maluti Apple Packhouse and the Stead Apple Farm, which are important contributors to the government’s vision enshrined in the Agriculture and Agro-Processing Master Plan (AAMP) of growing an inclusive agricultural sector.

It is commendable that the Apple Production and Agro-Processing project has made significant headway thus far, which includes driving transformation in the apple and other fruit-growing commodity industries.

The demand for Apple Juice Concentrate (AJC) presents numerous opportunities for localisation, the creation of employment opportunities, and the broadening of industry value chains.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Based on the conversation and the input I have been hearing today from you as farmers and commodity organisations, it is encouraging that you are eager to be part of the solution to the socio-economic challenges confronting our country.

What we need to realise is that, as we move this country forward, there will be issues on which we agree and disagree, which is something that is inevitable in any partnership.

Nevertheless, the true challenge lies in our ability to address those different viewpoints with civility and maturity, making certain that we uphold the integrity of our country and safeguard our hard-won gains.

The recently signed Expropriation Without Compensation (EWC) Act has sparked significant debate, especially in the agricultural sector.

The Expropriation Bill repeals the pre-democratic Expropriation Act of 1975 and sets out how organs of state may expropriate land in the public interest for varied reasons.

Section 25 of the Constitution allows the state to expropriate property for a public purpose or in the public interest with appropriate and equitable compensation.

This new Act has several checks and balances, including a clause that states that an agreement must be attempted before the state decides to expropriate. This includes an opportunity to object to the intention to expropriate.

As the Government of National Unity, we will continue to provide support through a combination of payments and other aids to the sector. We will continue to support small-scale farmers and integrate them into the economy.

Our commitment lies in growing an agricultural sector that benefits everyone equally.

The agriculture industry contributes to the economy by generating jobs and income. It also supports related businesses, including food processing, transportation, and retail.

Despite some challenges, South Africa’s agricultural sector has achieved notable successes.

One of the most important aspects that has contributed to the development of the agricultural industry in South Africa has been the use of commercial farming practices, which have resulted in better production and efficiency.

In addition, the government has adopted a number of other efforts to promote the industry, including; land reform programmes, subsidies, and infrastructure development.

The country is a net agricultural exporter, ranking in the top ten global exporters of citrus, table grapes, maize, and wool. The industry employs over 800 000 people, making it an important contribution to the country's labour force.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

As Government, we are dedicated to supporting and collaborating with farmers to fuel economic growth, create employment, and guarantee food security.

Since the establishment of democracy, our government has committed to creating a sector that is innovative, profitable, highly competitive, and, most importantly, capable of enhancing the quality of life for its citizens.

The government has also committed to accelerating the country's land reform and agricultural programme.

In this regard, President Ramaphosa established the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Land Reform and Agriculture. The IMC provides political and strategic leadership on land reform implementation, post-settlement support, and the facilitation of urban and rural development as well as human settlement to build a just and more transformed society.

It focuses on redressing historical injustices. It aims to include more producers in agriculture and make more land available for cultivation.

Since the inception of the Land Reform programme in 1994, a total of 5.3 million hectares of land have been acquired through land redistribution, benefitting over 315 000 persons, inclusive of labour tenants, farm dwellers, and Extension of Security of Tenure occupiers.

It is important to note that the 5.3 million hectares include the 2.4 million hectares acquired through the Pro-Active Land Acquisition Strategy.

Government has made great strides to fast-track land reform, anchored on the rollout of an extensive agricultural support programme. This will guarantee that as a country, we continue to invest in the productive and efficient use of land assets, which boost agricultural output and encourage economic growth in targeted areas.

One of the key achievements of the Land Reform Program is the successful redistribution of land among landless farmers and marginalised communities.

The redistribution of land is indeed transforming the rural landscape for small, medium, and large-scale farmers by promoting efficiencies and the growth of the agricultural producing sector.

We are aware of some of the challenges that exist, especially concerning the post-settlement support, particularly its reach and impact, not only in this area but across the province. Working with the relevant Departments and leaders, we will aim to address this in a way that is beneficial for all those affected.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Proper land management by Communal Property Associations has the potential to alleviate poverty and unemployment for its members and communities, which it is meant to serve. We aim to enhance the effectiveness of CPAs through organised training, capacity building, and knowledge exchange, among other forms of support.

We want CPAs and land reform beneficiaries to use their land productively and capitalise on the possibilities of BRICS and the Africa Continental Free Trade Area. They have the opportunity to expand the country's exports to international markets.

Last year, in March, we saw considerable progress in agriculture initiatives in the Free State when we visited the Apple Production and Agro-processing project. The project is transforming the apple industry by providing opportunities for localisation, job creation, and industry value chain expansion.

To ensure support for our farming communities, a number of rural infrastructure projects have been delivered by the government in various villages across the nine provinces.

These projects include mechanisation support, infrastructure enhancements, irrigation systems, and community amenities such as pre-schools, community halls, and agri-parks. The program has also involved the development and repair of farmer production support units, including livestock handling facilities, clinics, dipping tanks, boreholes, fences, and other infrastructure.

The government's Land Reform and Agriculture Support Programme has also achieved progress in reducing land inequality and promoting equitable land resource distribution. Land that has previously been provided to landless farmers and disadvantaged populations through open and participatory processes has resulted in greater agricultural productivity and economic growth. This implies that the sector is growing and gradually improving on inclusivity.

Through the Agricultural and Agro-Processing Master Plan, we are building a growing, equitable, inclusive agriculture and agro-processing sector.

We have to work together as social partners to reach the objectives of the Master Plan, which include:

Increasing food security

Improving access to local and export markets

Promoting and accelerating sustainable transformation in the agriculture and agro-processing sector

Improving competitiveness and fostering entrepreneurial opportunities by leveraging technological innovation and creative financing models

Improving the safety of the farming community

Rural safety is a key component of the country's crime prevention strategy, as it ensures the long-term protection of our farming communities and food security. This means that we must intensify our efforts to implement the National Rural Safety Strategy to prevent violent crime on farms, working in partnership with critical role players.

As the host of the G20, we must seize this opportunity to tackle some of the sector's challenges through this platform by raising awareness about issues such as climate change, empowering youth, and women in agrifood systems, and developing creative finance structures targeted to the requirements of low-income and resource-poor farmers.

As I conclude, it is imperative that we pay special attention to ensuring that the land released to address historical imbalances is used profitably by guaranteeing proper re-capitalisation through targeted grants and infrastructure improvements.

We encourage those who inherit the land to use it productively.

We need to foreground a closer collaboration between the Department of Agriculture and Land Reform to ensure that we strengthen post-settlement support that will make land reform farms productive.

We must overcome the remaining obstacles to reach our objectives of redress and achieve equitable access to land while increasing production. I am pleased with the work that is being done here and look forward to seeing the continuation of the agriculture development programme in other parts of the province and across the country.

Ke a leboga, I thank you!

