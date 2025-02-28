Deputy Minister Buti Manamela: Ekurhuleni East TVET College Oversight Visit

Deputy Director General for Community Education and Training, Principal and your team, NSFAS Board Member, Senior Managers from NSFAS, NSFAS Officials, SRC Representatives, and Students,

I want to begin by expressing my appreciation for the warm welcome we received today. A special acknowledgment to the students at the factory who contributed to making this visit even more engaging. I also want to thank the Principal and the college management team for their comprehensive presentations, as well as the SRC for their insights and active participation in ensuring that student issues are addressed.

I understand that the Department conducted a monitoring visit earlier this year to assess the college’s readiness for registration. Today’s discussions have gone beyond that, providing confirmation from both management and the SRC that academic activities have commenced smoothly and that there is an atmosphere of stability across campuses. While challenges remain, it is encouraging to see that learning and teaching are taking place and that all stakeholders are committed to ensuring a productive academic year.

Institutional Stability and Student Success Initiatives

The collaborative efforts between the SRC and management are commendable. The peer-to-peer tutor policy, which encourages students to assist one another academically, is a great initiative. It is particularly significant in a sector where pass rates in many TVET colleges remain concerning. Such student-led academic support structures should be strengthened and replicated across other institutions.

Additionally, I appreciate the suggestions around new programs and industry linkages. It is critical that TVET colleges remain aligned with economic needs, particularly in this region, to ensure that students graduate with skills that lead to employment or entrepreneurship opportunities.

This college, like others across the country, is positioning itself as a crucial driver of skills development. The goal is for students to choose TVET education not as a last resort, but because they recognize the value of technical and vocational skills in today’s economy. The centers of specialization, including the state-of-the-art construction workshop, demonstrate the important role that TVET institutions play in South Africa’s skills development agenda.

NSFAS Challenges and Accommodation Concerns

One of the key issues raised by the SRC today, as well as during my visit to Capricorn TVET College yesterday, is the demand for NSFAS accommodation allowances to be paid directly to students rather than landlords. While I acknowledge the concerns raised by students, I must emphasize that this policy decision must be approached with caution.

In the past, we have encountered cases where students received their accommodation funds but failed to pay landlords, leading to evictions. Even more concerning, we have seen instances where students’ safety was compromised due to staying in unregulated and overcrowded conditions. The purpose of NSFAS accommodation funding is to ensure that students have a stable, safe, and conducive living environment for their studies.

The state, through NSFAS, is responsible for ensuring that bursary funds serve their intended purpose—allowing students to complete their qualifications successfully and on time. As such, we must work together to ensure that:

NSFAS-funded accommodation is of a proper standard, and if any accredited residences are not up to par, they must be reported for review.

Payment structures prioritize student well-being over convenience, ensuring that funding reaches its intended purpose.

Landlord accreditation processes remain transparent, avoiding exploitation while maintaining accountability.

I encourage ongoing engagement between NSFAS, colleges, and SRCs to find a practical solution that safeguards student interests without compromising financial accountability.

Strengthening Industry Linkages and Curriculum Development

It is also crucial that we continue strengthening the relationship between TVET colleges and industry to enhance student employability. One of the key expectations from institutions like Ekurhuleni East TVET College is to ensure that students are trained not just for qualifications, but for the job market and entrepreneurship.

We must:

Expand partnerships with private sector companies and government projects to secure internships and workplace-based learning opportunities.

Ensure that TVET programs remain aligned with industry demands, particularly in priority sectors such as construction, renewable energy, and manufacturing.

Encourage students to view their qualifications as a pathway to entrepreneurship, especially in sectors where there is demand for self-employment and small business growth.

The Role of NSFAS and the Department in Supporting TVET Growth

On behalf of the Department and NSFAS, I reaffirm our commitment to supporting TVET colleges in addressing financial aid, accommodation, infrastructure, and curriculum challenges. We must ensure that TVET institutions are not only centers of learning but also hubs of innovation and industry-aligned skills development.

As we move forward:

We will continue to monitor NSFAS disbursements to ensure timely payment of allowances.

We will work to strengthen industry partnerships to improve graduate employability.

We will ensure that TVET colleges remain central to the country’s skills development strategy.

Conclusion

I want to thank the management, lecturers, SRC, and students for their continued efforts in making this institution a place of academic excellence and technical skill development. While challenges remain, I am encouraged by the collaborative approach to problem-solving and the commitment to student success.

Ekurhuleni East TVET College is on the right path, and with continued cooperation and shared accountability, we can ensure that this institution continues to empower young people with the skills they need to thrive in the South African economy.

Thank you.

