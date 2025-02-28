Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi officially launches Human Rights Month in Soweto, 28 Feb

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi, will officially launch Human Rights Month on Friday, 28 February 2025, by hosting a stakeholder engagement session with Civil Society Organisations.

The session, which will focus on issues related to family, civil, criminal, and constitutional law, will take place at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto Campus.

The stakeholder engagement session will also serve as the official launch of Human Rights Month supported by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture as the custodian of National Days.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date : Friday, 28 February 2025

Time : 09h00

Venue : University of Johannesburg, Soweto Campus – Imbizo Hall

This engagement aims to strengthen partnerships between government and civil society in identifying areas for legal reform, addressing systemic challenges, and exploring innovative solutions to enhance access to justice, promote human rights, and advance social equity.

During the session, civil society organisations will have the opportunity to present recommendations to improve the legal framework, contribute to policy development, and influence strategies that reflect the needs and aspirations of communities.

The engagement forms part of the Department’s 30 Years of Freedom commemorative activities. This year marks the 30th Human Rights Month since the advent of democracy, freedom, and human rights in South Africa. Over the past three decades, significant strides have been made in reversing historical injustices, repealing discriminatory laws, and advancing the rights of previously marginalised and disadvantaged communities. The session will offer stakeholders an opportunity to reflect on this progress and discuss the path forward.

For media attendance confirmations, please contact: Mr. Solomon Kganyago│Cell: +27 (0) 063 489 7073

Media Enquiries:

Mr Terrence Manase, Spokesperson: Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development

Cell: +27 (0)82 338 6707

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Cell: +27 (0)72 172 8925

