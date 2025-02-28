Submit Release
Commission for Gender Equality hosts men’s engagement on Gender-based Violence, 4 Mar

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) in KwaZulu-Natal will hold a men’s engagement conference in collaboration with the men’s sector and other stakeholders to address gender-based violence (GBV) and promote collaborative solutions across communities.

The conference, amongst others, seeks to facilitate an open and constructive dialogue on GBV and its root causes, promote a shift towards healthy masculinity, dismantle harmful cultural norms, promote men’s well-being, and protect human rights. The CGE seeks to strengthen partnerships among stakeholders in the province to implement context-specific GBVF prevention strategies and generate actionable recommendations to inform future interventions and policy development.

Date: 04 March 2025
Time: 09h00 – 15h00
Venue: Hilton Garden Inn, Umhlanga

RSVP: Tracey Gumede
Email: Tracey@cge.org.za
Telephone: 066 167 2942

For enquiries:
Javu Baloyi
CGE Spokesperson
Cell: 083 557 3306
Email: Javu@cge.org.za

