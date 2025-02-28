Minister Blade Nzimande rolls out outreach campaign in Bulwer, 3 Mar

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, MP, will roll out his Outreach Campaign in Bulwer, Harry Gwala District in KwaZulu-Natal province.

This is a follow-up visit of the Back-to-School Campaign that was undertaken earlier in the year.

The Minister will also use the Outreach Campaign promote and interest the learners from the identified schools, in science and in particular, careers in science.

The Minister will be accompanied by the leadership of the local and district municipality and other stakeholders.

The programme for the high school visits is as follows:

Venue 1: Dlangani High School, Sharp Location, Bulwer

Time: 10:00 – 11:45

Date: Monday, 3rd March 2025

Venue 2: Amakhuze High School, Mnqundekweni Area, Bulwer

Time: 12:00 – 13:45

Date: Monday, 3rd March 2025

The media are invited to cover the visits and accompany the Minister on all visits. There will also be opportunities for interviews and engagements.

Outreach campaign enquiries:

Ms Busiswa Gqasana

Cell: 078 989 1150

E-mail: Busiswa.Gqasana@dsti.gov.za

Media enquiries:

Mr Veli Mbele

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za