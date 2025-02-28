Submit Release
Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams briefs media on spaza shop and food outlet registration deadline, 2 Mar

The Department of Small Business Development (DSBD), led by Minister Stella Tembisa Ndabeni, will host a joint Nerve Centre media briefing alongside Members of the Executive (MECs) responsible for the Economic Cluster across provinces.

The briefing will focus on the conclusion of the spaza shop and food outlet registration period, which closes on 28 February 2025. Key updates will be provided on the registration process, findings, lessons learned, and the next steps, including details on the R500 million intervention fund aimed at supporting small businesses.

The media briefing will take place as follows:
Date: 02 March 2025, Sunday
Time: 13h00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Room, Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield

Live Streaming details:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

For enquiries:
Siphe Macanda
DSBD Spokesperson/Director Communication Management
Cell: 082 355 2399
Email: SMacanda@dsbd.gov.za

