Warehouse Robotics Market to Surpass USD 16.58 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.67% | SNS Insider

The Warehouse Robotics Market driven by AI, IoT, and e-commerce expansion, enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and operational scalability.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Warehouse Robotics Market Size was valued at USD 5.68 Billion in 2023 and it is estimated to reach USD 16.58 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.67% during 2024-2032.”The market is driven by factors other than the developed countries, which are due to innovations in operating efficiency, emerging design trends, rising capacity utilization, and increased supply chain metrics. Factors driving the demand for warehouse robotics include the growth of e-commerce, labor shortages, and pressure for speedier order fulfillment. Many are implementing AI-enhanced automation and IoT-connected tracking, as well as autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), to streamline warehouse activities. North America and Asia-Pacific are ahead in terms of adoption, as the companies are channeling their investments toward deploying a scalable robotic solution to drive productivity. SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Amazon Robotics- KUKA Robotics- Fetch Robotics- ABB Robotics- Ocado Technology- Clearpath Robotics- Geek+- Locus Robotics- Siemens- Mujin- Mobile Industrial Robots- Robotiq- Seegrid- Yaskawa- Vecna Robotics- Cobalt Robotics- Balyo- Pinc Solutions- FANUC- 6 River Systems.Key Market Segmentation:By Type, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) Dominating and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) Fastest GrowingIn 2023, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) dominated the Warehouse Robotics Market with a 40% market share, AGVs are instrumental in automating material transport operations in a warehouse or distributions center. AGVs, using magnetic strips, lasers, or vision systems, operate along fixed paths to greatly improve efficiency and reduce labor costs and errors. Many companies (e.g., Amazon) make extensive use of AGVs in fulfillment centers to help streamline processes, maximize timely deliveries, and improve space utilization.Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) are projected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, as they can independently navigate both static and dynamic environments through AI and computer vision. On the other hand, AMRs can make decisions than are real-time, adapt to obstacles in the environment, and optimise route planning; making them the perfect solution for complex warehouse layouts, unlike AGVs. AMRs is rarely used for order fulfillment across the entire business, with companies such as Ocado deploying the technology across their operations to improve the speed and accuracy of order fulfillment; thereby improving the adoption of the technology in contemporary logistics and supply chain operations. By Function, Picking and Placing Dominating and Sorting and Packaging Fastest GrowingIn 2023, the picking and placing segment held a 45% market share in the Warehouse Robotics Market, driven by the need for greater efficiency and accuracy in inventory management. These robots can identify, pick, and position objects with precision, reducing human errors and boosting productivity. The rise of e-commerce and customer expectations for fast deliveries have led businesses to invest heavily in automation technology to streamline order fulfillment. Fetch Robotics, for instance, provides mobile robots for collaborative picking, optimizing operations in sectors like retail and pharmaceuticals.The sorting and packaging segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2024 to 2032, due to the rising e-commerce penetration and the increasing demand for quick handling of varieties of products. The machines rely on machine learning and computer vision to decide how to categorize items based on their size, weight and any specifications, so they don't clog up the conveyor, all while making sure that the right orders are leaving the order fulfillment center. Well-known companies like GreyOrange have developed cutting-edge robotic systems that, when implemented, greatly enhance sorting capabilities, enabling goods to be processed more rapidly and logistics operations more efficiently, all resulting to warehouse automation becoming one of the key components of the prominence of the present supply chain.By Payload Capacity, 20-100 kg Dominating and 100-200 Kg Fastest GrowingThe 20-100 kg payload capacity segment dominated the Warehouse Robotics Market in 2023 with a 48% market share, owing to the flexibility in the operation of which requires cost-effective robotic solutions. Source of flexible robots for picking, sorting, and handling materials in warehouse operations. That combination of size, efficiency, and cost has made them the default solution in most industries. Enterprise Kiva robots an example of this; they are utilized by fulfillment centers among companies like Amazon to optimize the movement of boxes and pallets of products for greater speed and efficiency.The 100-200 kg segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, due to an increase in automation for lower loads. Sectors like manufacturing and logistics need robots that can transport pallets and large packages tremendously increasing efficiency in warehouses. Over the past few years, companies such as GreyOrange have built high-capacity robots capable of moving loads in this range, allowing supply chains to optimize and labor fees to drop. With increasing demand for automation, these robotic systems have become critical to streamlining warehouse operations and increasing productivity.By End User, healthcare Dominating and E-Commerce & 3PL Fastest GrowingThe healthcare segment dominated the Warehouse Robotics Market in 2023, driven by the need for precision, efficiency, and automation in handling medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, and lab equipment. Hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions increasingly adopt robotic systems to streamline inventory management, reduce errors, and ensure faster processing of critical materials. Companies like Swisslog and Omnicell provide specialized robotics solutions for automated medication storage and retrieval, improving operational efficiency and patient safety.The E-Commerce & 3PL segment is expected to be the fastest-growing sector from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the explosive rise of online shopping and same-day delivery demands. The surge in e-commerce sales has led companies to invest in automated warehouses and fulfillment centers, integrating AI-powered robots for picking, packing, and sorting. Giants like Amazon and Alibaba use autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) to optimize logistics and accelerate order fulfillment. Asia-Pacific Leads, While Europe Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region in Warehouse RoboticsThe Asia-Pacific region dominated the Warehouse Robotics Market in 2023, capturing 44% of the global share, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding economies, and rising adoption of advanced automation technologies. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are at the forefront of technological advancements, particularly in electronics, manufacturing, and IT sectors. The region's strong industrial base is supported by major corporations like Samsung in South Korea and Tata Group in India, alongside government initiatives like China's "Made in China 2025", which are accelerating infrastructure development and innovation.Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing region from 2024 to 2032, driven by the goals for sustainability along with digital transformation along with strict environment-related regulations implemented by the European Union. These policies encourage investments in green technologies, automation, and AI-driven solutions, supporting growth in sectors such as automotive, healthcare, and renewable energy.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Warehouse Robotics Market Segmentation, by TypeChapter 8. Warehouse Robotics Market Segmentation, by FunctionChapter 9. Warehouse Robotics Market Segmentation, by Payload CapacityChapter 10. Warehouse Robotics Market Segmentation, by End UserChapter 11. Regional AnalysisChapter 12. Company ProfilesChapter 13. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 14. Conclusion

