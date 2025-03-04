Key Market Driver In Telecom Expense Management Industry 2025: Rising Mobile Subscribers Fuel Growth In Market

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Telecom Expense Management Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Are The Industry Expectations For Telecom Expense Management In 2025 And Onwards?

The telecom expense management market size has been growing rapidly in recent years, expanding from $4.09 billion in 2024 to a projected $4.72 billion in 2025. This progression, translating into a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.5%, can be attributed to various factors, with rising telecommunications costs, an increasingly complex telecom environment, regulatory compliance demands, and the rise in mobile device usage paramount among them. Also, the demand for cost efficiency due to stiffening competition in the market is a key driving factor in the historic period.

Looking ahead, the TEM market is expected to continue its rapid growth trajectory over the next few years, potentially reaching $8.31 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 15.2%. This growth in the forecast period may be attributed to an increasing number of mobile subscribers, the expansion of telecom services, an increasing emphasis on cost control, the advent and spread of 5G networks, and rising data and communication needs.

Who Or What Is Propelling The Growth Of The Telecom Expense Management Market?

One of the primary growth drivers of the TEM market is the growing number of mobile subscribers worldwide. These subscribers – individuals or organisational entities subscribing to mobile services provided by telecommunications operators – are increasing due to the expanding network coverage in developing regions and the decreasing cost of smartphones. This makes mobile devices more accessible to a larger population, thus driving the demand for effective telecom expense management.

TEM helps mobile subscribers by optimising costs, identifying billing errors, and providing valuable insights into usage patterns – all leading to more efficient and cost-effective mobile services. For instance, a report by the World Economic Forum, a US-based non-governmental organisation, stated that in 2022, there were over 8.58 billion mobile subscriptions worldwide, surpassing the global population of 7.95 billion midway through the year.

Also noteworthy are the evolving trends in the TEM market, such as machine learning integration, advanced analytics and automation, cloud-based solutions, integration with internet of things IoT, and data security enhancements that are anticipated to shape the market in the years to come.

Who Are The Key Players In The Telecom Expense Management Market?

Leading companies operating in the TEM market include Accenture PLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Vodafone Group PLC, CGI Inc., Dimension Data Holdings PLC and Tangoe Inc., to name a few. These organisations, among others, are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions, such as expense management and optimisation platforms that enhance efficiency and control over telecom expenditures.

How Is The Telecom Expense Management Market Segmented?

* By Type: Dispute Management; Invoice Management; Ordering And Provisioning Management; Sourcing Management; Usage Management; and Other Types

* By Offering: Solution; Services

* By Deployment Mode: On-Premise; Cloud

* By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

* By Verticals: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance BFSI; Healthcare; Automotive; Consumer Goods And Retail; Manufacturing; Media And Entertainment; and Other Verticals

This triumvirate of region, players, market growth, identification of key drivers and analysis of emerging trends will benefit stakeholders and enable them to make informed decisions.

Which Regions Are Expected To Experience The Greatest Growth In Telecom Expense Management Market?

Regional insights indicate that North America was the largest region in the TEM market in 2024. Moving forward, the Asia-Pacific, with large telecommunication consumption markets like China and India, is expected to be the fastest-growing region. Other regions like Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa also provide significant avenues for the continued growth of this sector.

