Patient Portal Market to Surge from USD 3.35 Billion in 2023 to USD 16.71 Billion by 2032, Driven by a 19.55% CAGR
Growing Demand for Digital Healthcare Solutions and Patient Engagement Tools Fuels Market ExpansionAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Patient Portal Market was valued at USD 3.35 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 16.71 billion by 2032, expanding at a strong pace with a CAGR of 19.55% from 2024 to 2032.
The growth of the patient portal market is driven by the rising adoption of digital healthcare solutions, an increasing focus on patient-centric care, and the growing need for streamlined healthcare communication. These portals are increasingly becoming an essential tool for healthcare providers, facilitating improved patient engagement and efficient data management.
Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2298
Key Players in Patient Portal Market
• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
• Cure MD
• Epic Corporation Inc.
• Athenahealth
• eClinicalWorks
• Cerner Corporation
• McKesson Corporation
• NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC
• Greenway Health LLC
• Intelichart
• GE Healthcare
• Med fusion
Market Segmentation Insights
By Type, in 2023, integrated patient portals dominated the market, capturing 58.3% of the revenue share.
These portals are widely used because they integrate very smoothly with Electronic Health Records (EHRs), enabling healthcare professionals to manage patient information effectively and streamline clinical workflows. Their capacity to centralize data and enhance interoperability among healthcare systems has made them very popular.
The most rapidly expanding category in the patient portal market is also the integrated portals category. The growing interest in interoperability, as well as government regulations for the digitalization of healthcare, is compelling healthcare organizations to adopt these systems. As the need for holistic, real-time access to patient data expands, integrated portals are expected to see significant growth shortly.
By Delivery Mode, Web-based patient portals led the market in 2023, holding 65.9% of the total market share.
The convenience of accessibility, affordability, and universal coverage across healthcare facilities helped them rule the market. These portals have secure, intuitive interfaces, making it easy for patients to easily access their health records, request appointments, and interact with health professionals.
Yet, the cloud-based patient portal segment is growing at the fastest rate. The growing movement toward cloud technology is being propelled by its scalability, improved data security, and real-time access to health information. Cloud-based portals allow healthcare institutions to save on IT infrastructure costs while facilitating smooth patient-provider communication, and thus, they are proving to be a good option for the future growth of the industry.
By End User, Healthcare providers emerged as the dominant end users in 2023, accounting for 53.0% of the patient portal market.
Hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare centers widely use patient portals to increase operational effectiveness, patient engagement, and regulatory compliance. These portals simplify appointment scheduling, prescription management, and access to medical records, making them a necessity for contemporary healthcare operations.
Among end users, the most rapidly growing segment is payers, such as insurance providers and healthcare financing institutions. As value-based care and cost control gain prominence, payers are investing in patient portals to enable improved communication with policyholders, enhance claims processing efficiency, and provide customized healthcare solutions. This trend will further drive the adoption of patient portals among payers in the future.
Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/2298
Regional Analysis
North America dominated the patient portal market in 2023, accounting for 43.8% of the global market share.
The leadership status of the region is credited to sophisticated healthcare IT infrastructure, supportive government policies, and high rates of adoption of digital health solutions. The U.S., specifically, has seen broad adoption of patient portals based on initiatives such as the 21st Century Cures Act, which encourages interoperability and patient access to health information.
The Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing patient portal market soon. A speedy healthcare digitalization, government expenditure on health IT, and growing demand for remote healthcare services are major market drivers. China, India, and Japan are seeing patient portal adoption as part of overall initiatives to increase healthcare accessibility and improve efficiency. Moreover, increasing patients' awareness of digital health devices is fueling the market's expansion at a fast pace in this region.
Buy Full Research Report on Patient Portal Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2298
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Jagney Dave
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 315 636 4242
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.