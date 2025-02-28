Electronic Shelf Labels Market Size to Hit USD 5.12 Billion by 2032 Driven by Retail Automation and Smart Store Demand

Electronic Shelf Labels Market Size & Growth Analysis

The Electronic Shelf Label Market is expanding with demand for automated pricing and inventory management in retail.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Electronic Shelf Labels Market Size was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 5.12 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 14.75% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”Growing retail automation demand, improved customer shopping experience, and enhanced operational efficiency are the key drivers propelling the growth of the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market. These ESLs guarantee real-time price updates, lowering the risk of human error while also managing quality inventory management. Another factor fuelling growth is the popularity of smart stores and the demand for sustainable solutions. Also, the adoption of IoT technology and demand for contactless, dynamic pricing solutions are fueling the growth of the ESL market.Get Free Sample PDF of Electronic Shelf Label Market (with Full TOC & Graphs) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1320 SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Advantech Inc- Altierre Corporation- Displaydata Limited- E Ink Holdings Inc- Herbert Retail Limited- M2COMM- Opticon Sensors Europe B.V- Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated- Teraoka Seiko Co Ltd- SoluM- SES-imagotag- Samsung Electronics Co. LtdKey Market Segmentation:By Component: The displays segment accounted for the largest share of the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market in 2023, mainly due to their key role of providing pricing information in retail environments by keeping a round-the-clock display of prices that can be updated dynamically. Serious examples of recurrent display solutions that are adopted because of their low energy consumption, high readability, and flexibility to fit in a whole of retail environments, are e-ink and LCD screens.The microprocessors segment is expected to experience a faster growth rate during 2024-2032. This is primarily aided by the increasing processing power, enhanced connectivity, and the demand for intelligent and automated solutions for retail. Microprocessors allow ESL systems for quick data processing, improved interfacing with IoT, and advanced feature implementation capabilities.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/1320 By Type: Due to wide availability, low prices, high visibility, and very suitable for dynamic content, the LCD dominate the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market in 2023. One of the most common screen technologies for ESLs is LCDs because they deliver bright, colorful images that can be viewed from a wide variety a good fit for many retail applications.E-paper display is predicted to grow with the fastest CAGR growth from 2024-2032. The e-paper technology is more energy efficient, it has significantly better readability against any light source, and it is very close to paper as a long-lasting price-label medium. This allows e-paper displays to go mainstream as retailers are increasingly looking to provide more sustainable and lower-cost solutions.By Display Size: In 2023, the ≤ 3 inches category led the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market, thanks to its vast application in small stores such as convenience stores, pharmacies, and supermarkets. These space-saving sizes are perfect for smaller shelves and limited areas and provide price labeling solutions that save time and money.The ≥ 10-inch segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR during 2024-2032. Bigger screens also allow accessibility for information, such as sales or product information within a larger store, such as a supermarket, as they can more easily display this information to customers through a screen. With the increasing need for dynamic content, bigger ESLs are likely to become more widespread.By Application Type: In 2023, the retail segment dominated the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market, attributed to the rising adoption of automated pricing, inventory management, and improved customer experiences in retail stores through electronic shelf labeling (ESL). This makes ESLs one of the most commercially successful technology solutions for retailers, enabling them to reduce costs, drive efficiencies, and offer dynamic pricing.The industrial segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024-2032. It is fueled by the increasing adoption of automation, rapid monitoring of data, and energy-efficient solutions in warehouses and manufacturing facilities. This rapid adoption is driven by the usefulness of ESLs in industrial applications for labeling inventories, tracking items, and enhancing supply chain operations.Make an Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1320 Europe Leads ESL Market in 2023 While Asia Pacific Poised for Rapid GrowthIn 2023, Europe dominated the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market, owing to the region's well-established retail infrastructure, improved adoption of advanced technologies, and an increase in demand for smart retail solutions. Buying ESLs Adopted by European retailers to improve the shopping experience, and help with inventory management, and operational effectiveness. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are at the forefront of ESL adoption.Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast (2024-2032). This rapid expansion is also driven by the growth of the retail market segment, especially for countries like China, Japan, India, etc. The rapid growth of the middle-class population, increasing consumer spending, and changing retail solutions are causing ESL adoption to grow in Asia Pacific. Furthermore, the region is adopting modern technologies, including IoT and AI, to incorporate ESL systems, thereby creating significant market growth opportunities shortly.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Electronic Shelf Label Market Segmentation, by ComponentChapter 8. Electronic Shelf Label Market Segmentation, by TypeChapter 9. Electronic Shelf Label Market Segmentation, by TechnologyChapter 10. Electronic Shelf Label Market Segmentation, by Display SizeChapter 11. Electronic Shelf Label Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 12. Regional AnalysisChapter 13. Company ProfilesChapter 14. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 15. ConclusionContinued…Purchase Single User PDF of Electronic Shelf Label Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1320

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.