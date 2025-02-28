Orthopedic Devices Market to Reach USD 89.60 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Orthopedic Devices Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Orthopedic Devices Market was estimated at USD 60.00 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 89.60 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.The orthopedic devices market is witnessing sustained growth, fueled by the increased incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, the aging population, and technological innovations in surgical technology. Expanding demand for joint replacements, minimally invasive therapies, and new biomaterials further fuels market growth. Advances in 3D printing, robotic surgeries, and biocompatible implants are also contributing to enhanced treatment outcomes, fueling the broader acceptance of orthopedic devices among hospitals and specialty clinics globally.Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3224 Segmentation InsightsBy Product type, the joint replacements segment dominated the orthopedic devices market with a 32.99% market share in 2023.The segment's dominance is because of the growing incidence of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other degenerative joint diseases, especially among the elderly. Growing demand for hip, knee, and shoulder replacements, fueled by better surgical results and advances in implant materials, helped the segment lead. Technologies like minimally invasive surgeries, robot-assisted surgeries, and 3D-printed implants have improved implant durability and patient recovery, further contributing to the rise in adoption. Furthermore, increasing awareness of orthopedic procedures, better healthcare infrastructure, and supportive reimbursement schemes across developed countries have hastened joint replacement surgeries. With more patients opting for mobility restoration and pain management, joint replacements remain the most commonly used orthopedic devices across the world.By Material, the metal implants segment dominated the orthopedic devices market with a 44.09% market share in 2023.Metal implants dominated because of their high strength, durability, and biocompatibility, which makes them the first choice for joint replacements, trauma fixation, and spinal implants. Titanium and cobalt-chrome alloys are good materials that have excellent load-bearing properties and corrosion resistance, providing long-term stability and safety to patients. Advances in metal surface coatings, such as porous structures for enhanced osseointegration, have further enhanced implant durability and success rates. Moreover, extensive applications in orthopedic procedures, rising incidences of bone fractures, and growing geriatric populations have fueled demand. The availability of personalized, 3D-printed metal implants and robotic-assisted implantation methods have increased precision and outcomes, cementing the supremacy of metal implants in the orthopedic devices market.By End-user, the hospitals segment dominated and accounted for 66.09% of the market share of the orthopedic devices market in 2023.The hospital segment dominated because of the large number of orthopedic treatments that take place within hospital environments, such as joint replacements, trauma interventions, and spine interventions. Hospitals are adequately equipped with sophisticated operating infrastructure, experienced orthopedic surgeons, and post-operative departments, making them the first resort for complicated orthopedic interventions. Besides, hospitals have substantial support in terms of finance from government-run healthcare programs and private insurance to make high-quality orthopedic devices available for everyone. A growing number of musculoskeletal disorders, an expanding geriatric population, and an escalating demand for less invasive orthopedic surgeries all helped make the segment dominant. Further, the use of robotic surgery and 3D-printed implants within hospitals has increased accuracy in surgery as well as better outcomes for patients, strengthening their dominance in the orthopedic devices market.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/3224 North America dominated the orthopedic devices market with a 46.4% market share in 2023.The region’s dominance is due to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure, strong adoption of new orthopedic technologies, and increasing geriatric population susceptible to musculoskeletal disorders. Key Players in Orthopedic Devices Market• DePuySynthes• Medacta• Medtronic• Smith & Nephew• Stryker• MicroPort Scientific Corporation• Zimmer Biomet• ConforMIS• DJO Global• NuVasive 