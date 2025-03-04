Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Pain Driving Demand: Transforming The Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market In 2025

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have You Ever Wondered About The Fast-Paced Growth Of The Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market?

The spinal cord stimulation devices market has seen robust growth in recent years, increasing from $2.74 billion in 2024 to an estimated $2.99 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.01%. Several factors contribute to this historic growth, including improved patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes, heightened awareness of alternative pain management options, support in reimbursement, an increase in pain management clinics, as well as a surge in clinical research and regulatory approvals.

Would You Like To Discover Where The Market Is Headed?

The market is anticipated to grow with impressive momentum over the next few years, hitting $4.18 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.75%. This growth can be attributed to escalating cases of chronic pain, an increased demand for non-opioid solutions for managing pain, a growing older population, supportive policies for reimbursement, a rise in the adoption of wireless and rechargeable devices, and enhanced awareness of neuromodulation therapies among healthcare professionals and patients.

Major forthcoming trends include the advancement in minimally invasive technologies, wireless and rechargeable devices, frequency stimulation, the adoption of closed-loop feedback systems, the integration of wireless connectivity, advanced waveform options, and personalized pain management algorithms.

What Do You Think Are The Key Market Drivers?

Chronic pain cases, which refer to persistent pain lasting 12 weeks or more from conditions such as arthritis, neuropathy, or lower back pain, are expected to drive demand for spinal cord stimulation devices. Spinal Cord Stimulation SCS devices offer a modern solution to chronic suffering by altering pain signals using electrical impulses. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in November 2024 that in 2023, 24.3% of adults had chronic pain, and 34.9% of these were reported to be high-impact instances, an alarming increase supporting the growth in the spinal cord stimulation devices market.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20964&type=smp

So, Who Are The Major Players In This Market?

The key industry includes Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Nevro Corp., Bluewind Medical, NeuroPace Inc., Vertos Medical Inc., SPR Therapeutics Inc., Saluda Medical Pty Ltd., Stimwave Technologies Inc., Nuvectra Inc., Soterix Medical Inc., Synapse Biomedical, ONWARD Medical NV, NeuroSigma Inc., Nalu Medical Inc., Neurostim Technologies, SpineX Inc., Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, and GTX Medical BV.

Can You Imagine The Market's Innovations And Advancements?

Major companies have been focusing their efforts on developing advanced technologies, such as rechargeable spinal cord stimulation systems, to improve patient outcomes, device longevity, and deliver more personalized pain management solutions. For instance, in December 2022, Abbott Laboratories, a US-based manufacturer, received FDA approval for its Eterna spinal cord stimulation system. This innovative device combines compact design with cutting-edge functionality, ensuring long-term usability, reducing the need for surgical replacements, and offering precise stimulation capabilities for personalized pain relief.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spinal-cord-stimulation-devices-global-market-report

Want To Get A Glimpse Of The Market Segmentation?

The market report is segmented into Implantable and Non-Implantable Spinal Cord Stimulators, by product type into Rechargeable and Non-Rechargeable devices, by application Failed Back Surgery Syndrome, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, Degenerative Disc Disease, Unsuccessful Disk Surgery, Other Applications, and by end-user Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Neuro Clinics. Moreover, implantable spinal cord stimulators are further divided into Rechargeable Spinal Cord Stimulators, Non-Rechargeable Spinal Cord Stimulators, and Multi-Lead Implantable Spinal Cord Stimulators, and non-implantable spinal cord stimulators into External, Wearable and Transcutaneous Spinal Cord Stimulators.

What Are The Regional Insights?

In 2024, North America dominated the market for spinal cord stimulation devices. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the fastest growth in the forecasted period. Regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cerebrospinal-fluid-management-csf-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Spinal Imaging Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spinal-imaging-global-market-report

Spinal Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spinal-surgery-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

The Business Research Company promises comprehensive, data-heavy research and insights across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. With 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, we ensure you stay ahead in the game.

Contact:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.