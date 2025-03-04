Threat Detection Systems Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Global Threat Detection Systems Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Key Segments & Emerging Trends

It will grow to $335.8 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2025

Is The Threat Detection Systems Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The soaring defense expenditure, a surge in global terrorism, increasing reliance on digital platforms, the rising adoption of remote work, and increased acts of terrorism have been driving the rapid growth in the threat detection systems market in recent years. The market size for threat detection systems is projected to grow from $154.49 billion in 2024 to an astounding $180.79 billion in 2025, escalating at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.0%.

The market outlook remains highly promising as the threat detection systems market size is estimated to reach $335.8 billion by 2029, escalating at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.7%. This growth is fueled by the increasing sophistication of cyber-attacks, the widespread adoption of multi-layered security approaches and cloud-based threat detection systems, rising globalization, and the growing use of security systems in commercial settings. Notably, technical advancements, the proliferation of AI and machine learning, and emerging technologies significantly contribute to this growth landscape.

What Drives The Threat Detection Systems Market Growth?

The mounting terrorist activities worldwide act as a significant stimulant for the growth of the threat detection systems market. These activities, linked to political instability, extremist beliefs, economic hardship, ongoing conflicts, and technology misuse, necessitate the adoption of efficient threat detection systems. These systems play a key role in combatting terrorist activities, enabling timely identification and response to potential threats before substantial damage can occur. For instance, in March 2023, a report by Australia-based Institute for Economics and Peace IEP revealed an average rise of 0.4 in deaths per terrorist attack in 2022. Compared to 1.3 deaths per attack in 2021, terrorist attacks have become increasingly lethal, resulting in approximately 1.7 deaths per attack. This situation underscores the escalating need for robust threat detection systems.

Who Are The Key Players In The Threat Detection Systems Market?

In the backdrop of the rapidly evolving threat landscape, major companies operating in the threat detection systems market including AT&T Inc., Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Safran S.A., Thales Group, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Smiths Group PLC, McAfee Corp., Trend Micro Incorporated are driving innovation. Many are focused on integrating multiple security functions such as cloud-native log management to enhance overall security efficiency and threat detection scalability. IBM Security QRadar Suite, launched by the US-based technology company IBM in April 2023, is a case in point. This suite integrates core threat detection, investigation, and response technologies into a unified platform featuring a modernized user interface. Custom-built for hybrid cloud environments, it leverages artificial intelligence AI and automation to improve analyst efficiency and precision.

How Is The Threat Detection Systems Market Segmented?

The threat detection systems market is categorized by type into Explosive Detection Systems; Radiological and Nuclear Detection Systems; Chemical and Biological Detection Systems; Narcotics Detection Systems; Intrusion Detection Systems. It is further segmented by component into Solution and Services. By application, it includes Defense, Public Infrastructure, Commercial, Residential, among other applications.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Threat Detection Systems Market?

North America was the largest region in the threat detection systems market in 2024. However, other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa also present vast opportunities for market growth.

