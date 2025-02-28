Easier and safer connections being delivered in the west

Release date: 28/02/25

Less congestion and improved safety and connectivity is on the way for western suburbs road users, with major works commencing to remove the frustrating ‘dogleg’ intersection across Grange Road at Beverley.

Main works are underway on the $90 million Grange Road, Holbrooks Road and East Avenue intersection upgrade, supporting approximately 100 full time equivalent jobs during construction.

The project is expected to be open to traffic by the end of 2025, with finishing works in early 2026, and will make it quicker and easier to move across Grange Road.

The intersection upgrade includes:

Two through lanes on all approaches.

two dedicated right-turn lanes for traffic going from Grange Road onto Holbrooks Road travelling south;

a dedicated left turn lane on Grange Road travelling north.

two dedicated right-turn lanes from East Avenue onto Grange Road travelling west;

a left turn slip lane from East Avenue onto Grange Road travelling east;

two dedicated right-turn lanes from Holbrooks Road onto Grange Road travelling east;

a left turn slip lane from Holbrooks Road onto Grange Road travelling west; and

a dedicated left-turn lane from Grange Road onto Holbrooks Road travelling south.

Other treatments include new and upgraded traffic signals, lighting, line marking, upgraded pedestrian crossings and installation of new dedicated bicycle lanes on all approaches.

The current T-junction of Grange Road, Holbrooks Road and East Avenue carries approximately 49,500 vehicles per day.

The existing layout causes delays for all road users and there have been 31 reported crashes between 2019 and 2023, including 18 rear-end crashes.

The upgrade is part of the suite of intersection upgrades linked to the River Torrens to Darlington (T2D) Project that will collectively ensure the road network functions efficiently, both during construction of the project and once it is completed. As part of this project, a new Pedestrian Actuated Crossing was installed on Grange Road, between Hallett Boulevard and Coombe Road, following community feedback.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

The Grange Road, Holbrooks Road and East Avenue intersection upgrade is something western suburbs commuters have long been hoping for - they can’t wait to see the existing ‘dogleg’ intersection removed.

The current configuration along Grange Road at Beverley has frustrated motorists for years, and has had more than 30 crashes reported in five years.

Constructing a new four-way intersection will relieve congestion, resulting in less time waiting at the traffic lights and improved safety and connectivity.

Upgraded pedestrian crossings and new dedicated bicycle lanes will also improve pedestrian and cyclist safety at the intersection, and an indented bus bay on Holbrooks Road will improve bus movement through the intersection.

We thank road users for their patience while these important works are being undertaken.