Bybit Restores Assets and Confidence Through Transparent Recovery Process





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced significant progress in restoring assets and rebuilding trust following a recent security incident. Demonstrating its commitment to transparency and resilience, Bybit has swiftly implemented recovery measures and enhanced security protocols to protect its global user community.

Key Recovery Milestones

AUM Recovery : Bybit has successfully restored 77% of its Assets Under Management (AUM) to pre-incident levels, underscoring its robust recovery strategy and sustained client confidence.

: Bybit has successfully restored 77% of its Assets Under Management (AUM) to pre-incident levels, underscoring its robust recovery strategy and sustained client confidence. Enhanced Spot Liquidity : The platform now offers superior spot liquidity across the top 180 trading pairs, surpassing industry benchmarks and reflecting substantial improvements from pre-incident conditions.

: The platform now offers superior spot liquidity across the top 180 trading pairs, surpassing industry benchmarks and reflecting substantial improvements from pre-incident conditions. Contract Market Resilience : The recovery of contract trading has outpaced expectations, with the top two indices reaching approximately 86% of normal levels and the top 70 exceeding 87%, outperforming competitors.

: The recovery of contract trading has outpaced expectations, with the top two indices reaching approximately 86% of normal levels and the top 70 exceeding 87%, outperforming competitors. Sustained Trading Volume: Bybit’s trading activity remains strong, with volumes exceeding $40 billion in the past two days, a testament to the resilience and trust of its global user base.

Strengthened Proof of Reserves

In alignment with its commitment to transparency, Bybit has conducted an additional proof of reserves audit , supplementing its regular monthly verifications. The results confirm full collateralization of all client assets:

BTC: 102%

ETH: 102%

SOL: 103%

USDT: 104%

USDE: 116%

USDC: 229%

These figures underscore Bybit’s financial stability and its commitment to ensuring client assets remain fully backed at all times.

“We have taken swift and decisive actions to reinforce our security measures and protect our users. Our top priority is to maintain the highest standards of transparency, resilience, and trust,” said Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We deeply appreciate the unwavering support from our clients and partners, which has been instrumental in our rapid recovery.”

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Contact

Head of PR

Tony Au

Bybit

tony.au@bybit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c4bf808-e6f1-40fb-a366-833f09db1d33

Bybit Fintech FZE Bybit Fintech FZE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.