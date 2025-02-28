Gradstar Global Education’s GRADSearch Tool Simplifies Student Journey to Higher Education

Gradstar Global Education launched GRADSearch, a tool that helps students quickly find and explore over 130,000 global programs, offering personalized guidance.

DELHI, INDIA, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The GRADSearch tool, launched by Gradstar Global Education, is a comprehensive course finder built to simplify a student’s roadmap to global higher education from the very first step.GRADSearch condenses hours – if not days – of research into a matter of seconds. With three simple steps – Search, Filter, and Explore – students can discover hundreds of programs matching their requirements from top-ranking universities worldwide.Students begin a basic search query with the subject they are interested in, fine-tuning this with a series of intuitive filters. In seconds, the course finder scans through its continuously updated database of over 130,000 programs from almost 30 countries. Students can preview relevant search results, including tuition fee details and intakes for specific programs.“As part of Gradstar’s Co-Design Process, we strive to meet the student’s goals and ambitions with our expertise and resources,” explains Soni Khanna, Director of Global Engagement and Marketing at Gradstar. “GRADSearch gives students a jumping-off point to sift through the best programs premium universities have to offer, shortlist programs matching their requirements, and transition from there into a discussion with one of our Student Success Consultants.”The focus, a spokesperson for Gradstar explains, is to strike the ideal balance between digitized processes and hands-on, human expertise. “We are talking about a huge volume of information, thousands of programs and universities.” She explains. “For students to make an informed decision, the information available to them has to be bite-sized yet intuitive and complete, as effective starting points for their study abroad roadmaps.”Gradstar Global Education developed GRADSearch as part of its long-term efforts to streamline the application process. Digitizing the entire student journey to apply abroad is a complex challenge. This is made all the more difficult because universities have distinct requirements for their admissions processes and a standardized approach can jeopardize applications not tailored to fit the university’s criteria. Through GRADSearch, a series of simple queries can help a student generate a list of programs best matching their requirements, from where the student can connect one-on-one with an overseas education counsellor for personalized results. Gradstar plans to continue developing GRADSearch, optimizing it with a richer database and deeper search capacities.GRADSearch is a key component of Gradstar Global Education’s larger initiative to upgrade its integrated digital platform and create more value for students. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Gradstar Global Education supports prospective international students in co-designing their study abroad journeys, dedicating over 37 hours of expert, personalized guidance to each student to ensure their success.

