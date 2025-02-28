Brownsville CBP officers apprehend man wanted for sexual assault

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Gateway International Bridge apprehended a man wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for sexual assault.

“Our frontline CBP officers exercise vigilance as they perform their crucial duties in securing our borders and their dedication in the apprehension of this person wanted on outstanding warrants for sexual assault,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, CBP officers at Gateway International Bridge referred 41-year-old Mario Larios Vazquez, a lawful permanent U.S. resident, for a secondary inspection after a primary inspection. During secondary examination, CBP officers utilizing biometric verification and federal law enforcement databases verified his identity and discovered that he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for sexual assault issued by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office in Brownsville, Texas. CBP officers turned Larios Vazquez to Cameron County Sheriff’s Department for transportation to the Cameron County jail for adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

