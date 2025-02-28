Texas National Guard sworn in to support Border Patrol efforts in El Paso Sector

EL PASO, Texas —United States Border Patrol, El Paso Sector Interim Chief Walter N. Slosar officially deputized Texas National Guard soldiers under Title 8 today, granting them the authority to carry out immigration enforcement duties.

Sixty soldiers from the Texas Military Department took the oath to support the U.S. Border Patrol in its mission to enforce immigration laws. With this new designation the Texas National Guard soldiers now have the authority to apprehend and detain individuals who cross the border illegally, moving beyond their previous roles of observation and assistance.

Interim Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar swears in members of the Texas National Guard.

“The brave men and women of the National Guard raised their hands today and swore an oath to defend this nation’s borders. They now stand alongside our Border Patrol Agents to enforce U.S. immigration laws and secure the border,” said the El Paso Sector Interim Chief Walter N. Slosar. “Together, they secure our borders with the strength and commitment the American people deserve. We are proud to serve beside them in this mission.”

The new deputization enables the Texas National Guard to actively make arrests at the direction and supervision of a Border Patrol Agent. Nearly 1,500 National Guard soldiers from across the U.S. continue to provide support along the southern border. Additionally, almost 5,000 Texas National Guard members remain in the field under Operation Lone Star, working alongside federal and state law enforcement to tackle illegal crossings and criminal activity.

With their expanded role, these National Guard soldiers will provide critical support, working hand-in-hand with Border Patrol to secure the El Paso Sector and uphold the rule of law along the U.S.-Mexico border.

