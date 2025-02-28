Global Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market: Rising Demand for Precision Farming & Sustainable Agriculture

Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by MarketsandMarkets, titled "Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market by Type (Nitrogenous, Phosphatic, Potassic, and Micronutrients), Mode of Application (Foliar and Fertigation), Form (Dry and Liquid), Crop Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", the water-soluble fertilizers market size was estimated at USD 18.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 25.1 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

Water-soluble fertilizers contain an optimal combination of nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium (NPK) along with essential micronutrients. These fertilizers dissolve readily in water, making them highly efficient for drip irrigation and other modern agricultural techniques. The increasing occurrence of nutrient deficiencies in crops and plants, coupled with the growing need for enhanced agricultural output, are key factors driving market expansion. Since these fertilizers are water-soluble, nutrients are efficiently absorbed by crops, leading to improved growth and yield.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of precision farming, horticulture, and hydroponics is fueling the demand for water-soluble fertilizers. These innovative farming techniques require highly efficient fertilizers that can be easily absorbed and distributed, ensuring optimum plant health and productivity.

Europe Leading the Market

European water-soluble fertilizers market is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. The agriculture sector in the region is undergoing significant technological advancements, with the farming community increasingly adopting innovative practices. According to the World Bank, a majority of Europe's arable farmland is utilized for cereal production. In 2021, approximately 161.5 million hectares of land in the EU were under agricultural cultivation (Eurostat).

Agriculture remains a primary occupation in countries like France and Italy, where diverse terrains including mountainous, hilly, and coastal regions are extensively used for farming. Western Europe, in particular, has witnessed a high adoption of intensive farming systems. Extensive research and development (R&D) efforts in the region have led to the introduction of customized and crop-specific fertilizers, further strengthening the market.

Opportunities in the Market

One of the significant opportunities for the water-soluble fertilizers market is the increasing demand for water-soluble nutrients. These include NPK, ammonium sulfate, dipotassium phosphate, potassium nitrate, and monopotassium phosphate. The growing global population is increasing the demand for food crops, grains, vegetables, and fruits, creating a need for effective fertilizers.

Moreover, the rising adoption of micro-irrigation techniques, which evenly distribute fertilizers and improve plant growth efficiency, is further boosting market growth. Government initiatives such as agricultural loans in India and the "Make in India" policy are also contributing to market expansion by promoting local production and usage of water-soluble fertilizers.

Nitrogenous Fertilizers Expected to Dominate

Among different fertilizer types, nitrogenous fertilizers are anticipated to hold the largest market share. These fertilizers play a critical role in early crop growth stages and include synthetic ammonia, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate, and urea. Crops absorb nitrogen primarily in two forms: nitrate (NO3) and ammonia (NH4), with most plants preferring the nitrate form. Nitrogen deficiency in crops can lead to stunted growth, reduced fruit and leaf size, and other developmental issues, making nitrogenous fertilizers essential for optimal crop yield.

Foliar Application Mode on the Rise

The foliar application mode is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This method provides multiple benefits, including:

High resistance to diseases and pests

Improved tolerance to drought and soil salinity

Rapid utilization of applied nutrients

Enhanced resistance to physiological disorders

Unlike soil-based nutrient applications, foliar fertilization directly delivers nutrients to the plant’s leaves, ensuring immediate absorption and minimizing losses due to leaching.

Field Crop Segment to Experience Fastest Growth

Field crops such as corn, rice, sorghum, soybeans, and various wheat varieties are expected to see the fastest growth in demand for water-soluble fertilizers. Climate change is significantly impacting soil conditions and water availability, making efficient fertilization techniques increasingly essential. The rising consumer demand for these staple crops is further driving the adoption of alternative farming methods, contributing to the increasing use of water-soluble fertilizers.

The water-soluble fertilizers market is experiencing robust growth driven by increasing agricultural demands, technological advancements in farming, and the rising adoption of precision agriculture techniques. Europe leads in market share due to extensive R&D and advanced farming systems, while the growing demand for nitrogenous fertilizers and foliar application methods further propels market expansion. With favorable government policies and a rising focus on sustainable farming practices, the water-soluble fertilizers industry is well-positioned for substantial growth in the coming years.

Top Water-soluble Fertilizers Leaders

Nutrien (Canada)

Israel Chemical Company (Israel)

Sociedad Química y Minera De Chile (SQM) (Chile)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

Yara International (Norway)

Haifa Chemicals Ltd (Israel)

Coromandel International Ltd (India)

The Mosaic Company (US)

Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizers Co. Ltd (China)

EuroChem (Switzerland)

