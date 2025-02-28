Westminster Barracks / Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1001335
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 02/27/2025 1802 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Main Street, Londonderry, Vermont
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Shane E. Arsenault
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT
VICTIM: Renee Gallant
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/27/2025 at approximately 1802, hours, The Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks received a report of a male acting disorderly towards tenants who reside on North Main Street in Londonderry, Windham County, Vermont. Investigation showed that Shane E. Arsenault (29) was acting in a disorderly manner while recklessly endangering others. Arsenault was issued a criminal citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on April 22, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/22/25 0830
COURT: Windham County Superior Court
MUGSHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Victor Elias
Vermont State Police
Troop B – Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.