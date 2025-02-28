Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 25B1001335

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Victor Elias                          

STATION:  Westminster Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 02/27/2025 1802 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Main Street, Londonderry, Vermont

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED:  Shane E. Arsenault

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

 

VICTIM: Renee Gallant

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Londonderry, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/27/2025 at approximately 1802, hours, The Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks received a report of a male acting disorderly towards tenants who reside on North Main Street in Londonderry, Windham County, Vermont. Investigation showed that Shane E. Arsenault (29) was acting in a disorderly manner while recklessly endangering others. Arsenault was issued a criminal citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on April 22, 2025, at 0830 hours to answer to the above charges.  

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/22/25 0830       

COURT: Windham County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: No

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Victor Elias

Vermont State Police

Troop B – Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

Victor.Elias@Vermont.gov

(802) 722-4600

 

 

