Surgical Lasers Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

Why Is Surgical Lasers Market Catching Eyeballs And How It Is Growing?

The surgical lasers market has experienced exponential growth in recent years, with the market size expanding from $7.17 billion in 2024 to $8.01 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.7%. Several factors have fueled this jump, including the development of CO₂ lasers for precise surgeries, advancements in excimer lasers for eye surgeries, expansion of laser applications in dentistry, and significant R&D investments in minimally invasive laser systems, among others.

What Kind Of Growth Is Expected In The Surgical Lasers Market In The Future?

In the near future, the surgical lasers market is projected to witness robust growth, anticipated to reach $12.32 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.4%. The driving factors behind this growth include advancements in AI-integrated laser systems, enhanced system efficiency and safety, and an increased demand for less invasive treatments worldwide.

What Factors Are Driving The Surgical Lasers Market?

The surge in the prevalence of ophthalmic disorders is set to boost the growth of the surgical lasers market. Disorders that affect the eyes and neighboring structures, like cataracts, glaucoma, and macular degeneration, are on the rise due to an aging population, increased screen time, environmental influences, genetics, and lifestyle changes, necessitating the use of surgical lasers.

Which Players Are Dominant In The Surgical Lasers Market?

The surgical lasers market is headed by major companies like Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Boston Scientific Corporation, IPG Photonics Corporation, and Alcon Inc., to name a few. These leaders are diving into advancing ELITA Laser Technology to enhance surgical outcomes and boost patient recovery, particularly in LASIK surgeries.

What Are The Main Segments In The Surgical Lasers Market?

1 By Type: Carbon Dioxide Lasers, Argon Lasers, ND:Yag Lasers, Diode Lasers, Other Surgical Lasers Connected Sensors

2 By Procedure Type: Open Surgery, Laparoscopic Surgery, Percutaneous Surgery

3 Application: Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Dentistry, Urology, Cardiology, Gynecology, Oncology, Other Applications

4 By End-Use: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Looking at the subsegments:

1 By Carbon Dioxide Lasers: Laser Scalpel Systems, CO2 Laser Resurfacing Systems, CO2 Laser Ablation Systems

2 By Argon Lasers: Laser Photocoagulation Systems, Retinal Phototherapy Lasers, Laser Surgical Systems

3 By ND:YAG Lasers: Laser Lithotripsy Systems, Laser Hair Removal Systems, Laser Coagulation Systems

4 By Diode Lasers: Diode Laser For Soft Tissue Surgery, Diode Laser For Dental Applications, Diode Laser For Aesthetic Treatments

5 By Other Surgical Lasers Connected Sensors: Holmium Lasers For Urology, KTP Lasers For Endoscopic Surgery, Alexandrite Lasers For Dermatology, Excimer Lasers For Ophthalmology

What Is The Regional Analysis Of The Surgical Lasers Market?

In 2024, North America held the lion’s share in the surgical lasers market, but Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Our full market report provides an in-depth regional analysis covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

