Global Sunflower Meal Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments, And Emerging Trends

Sunflower Meal Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Sunflower Meal Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

Is The Sunflower Meal Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

An examination of current data shows a noteworthy growth in the sunflower meal market size in recent years. With a surge from $6.43 billion in 2024 to $6.92 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%, the industry is showing no signs of slowing down. The market's expansion could be attributed to various factors, including rising animal feed demand, plant-based protein popularity, sunflower production growth, sustainable agricultural practices, livestock growth, as well as the spreading trend of organic farming.

To grasp the full context of this thriving sector, consider this - the sunflower meal market size is projected to see robust growth in the following years. Expectations indicate a jump to $9.18 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.3%. The forecast period's progress will be attributed to increasing attention on animal health and nutrition, escalations in agricultural infrastructure investment, rising livestock farms, growth in sunflower meal research, and rising imports of sunflower meal. Major trends to watch out for in the forecast period include technological advancement, aquaculture feeds, genetic engineering, and alternative feed ingredients.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20969&type=smp

So, What Is Expected To Drive The Growth Of The Sunflower Meal Market Moving Forward?

The answer points towards an ever-growing demand for animal feed. Animal feeds are specifically formulated food products designed to cater to the nutritional needs of livestock, poultry, and other domesticated animals to support growth, general health, and productivity. The increasing global consumption of meat, dairy products, and eggs, surging livestock production, and the necessity for heightened efficiency in animal farming are all contributing to the escalating demand for animal feeds.

Sunflower meal is a high-protein, fiber-rich essential nutrient source, used in animal feed to support animal health and growth. As an example of its ubiquity, in July 2024, the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs, a UK-based department, reported a 5.9% increase in animal feed volume from 29.3 million metric tons in 2022 to 31.1 million metric tons in 2023 due to a 24% surge in inter/intra farm sales. The burgeoning demand for animal feed is, therefore, propelling the growth of the sunflower meal market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sunflower-meal-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players In The Sunflower Meal Market?

Reviewing the key industry players provide additional insight into the arena. Major companies actively operating in the sunflower meal market include Glencore Agriculture Limited, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Wilmar International Limited, Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., Tereos Group, GrainCorp Limited, Kernel Holding S.A., Aston Corporation, Zenith Eclipse Company, COFCO Corporation, Sodrugestvo Group S.A., VIOIL Holding S.A., Volza S.A., Agrex Inc., Sunrise Foods International Limited, CMS Industries Inc., Allseeds Group, Olam International Limited, Prorich Agro Private Limited, Sunkraft Agro LLP, and Optimus Agro Limited.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Sunflower Meal Market?

An emerging trend in the sunflower meal market involves major companies adopting strategic partnerships to bolster food security. Such strategic partnerships leverage each company's strengths and resources, bringing mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Sunflower Meal Market Segmented?

1 By Products: Sunflower Meal Pellets; Sunflower Meal Powder; Sunflower Meal Cakes

2 By Source: Decorticated Sunflower Seeds; Whole Sunflower Seeds

3 By Applications: Ruminants; Swine; Poultry; Other Applications

Subsegments:

1 By Sunflower Meal Pellets: Standard Sunflower Meal Pellets; Organic Sunflower Meal Pellets; High-Protein Sunflower Meal Pellets

2 By Sunflower Meal Powder: Conventional Sunflower Meal Powder; Organic Sunflower Meal Powder; Non-GMO Sunflower Meal Powder

3 By Sunflower Meal Cakes: Pressed Sunflower Meal Cakes; Expeller-Pressed Sunflower Meal Cakes; De-oiled Sunflower Meal Cakes

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Sunflower Meal Market?

On a geographical note, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the sunflower meal market in 2024. The report also indicates that Europe is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. This extensive analysis covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Meal Kit Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meal-kit-global-market-report

Prepared Meal Delivery Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/prepared-meal-delivery-global-market-report

Ready Meals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ready-meals-global-market-report

This report has been brought to you by The Business Research Company. With an impressive portfolio of over 15000+ reports across 27 industries covering more than 60 geographies, The Business Research Company has established a reputation for delivering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. With 1,500,000 datasets and a unique blend of in-depth secondary research and industry leader interviews, we provide the pertinent information you need to stay ahead in the market.

For further details, contact us:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.