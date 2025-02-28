NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox signs 11 Bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session
SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 27, 2025) – Today, Gov. Cox signed 11 bills in the 2025 General Legislative Session. Information on these bills can be found below:
- HB 13, Sexual Extortion Amendments
- HB 14, Emergency Services Personnel Amendments
- HB 18, Petroleum Storage Tank Amendments
- HB 32, Borgstrom Brothers Memorial Highway Designation
- HB 41, State Water Policy Amendments
- HB 50, Occupational Safety and Health Amendments
- HB 59, Fireworks Modifications
- HB 97, Private Postsecondary Education Modifications
- HB 108, Fraudulent Deed Amendments
- HCR 2, Concurrent Resolution Directing PEHP Regarding Pharmaceutical Rebates
- HCR 6, Concurrent Resolution Urging Changes to Federal Homelessness Regulations
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.