MEDIA ADVISORY: Governor Cox, President Adams and Speaker Schultz to hold press conference
What:
State leaders to hold a press conference to discuss an important investment in Utah’s future.
Who:
Governor Spencer Cox
President J. Stuart Adams
Speaker Mike Schultz
Lawmakers
Where:
Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
When:
February 28, 2025
8:30 a.m.
