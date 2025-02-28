UPDATE Derby Barracks/Runaway Juvenile
Cienna has been located safe and returned home.
VSP News Release-Runaway Juvenile
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeff Ferrier
STATION: Derby
DATE/TIME: 2/27/25 0751 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brighton, VT
RUNAWAY JUVENILE: Cienna Bishop
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT
On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks was notified that Cienna Bishop had left from her residence in Brighton, VT, during the evening hours of 2/26/25. There are no specific concerns for Bishop’s safety however her whereabouts are unknown at this time. Bishop was described as Caucasian, approximately 5’1 in height and 100 pounds in weight, with blue eyes and blond hair. A recent picture of Bishop is attached with this news release. Anyone with information that may lead to locating Bishop, is urged to contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. Tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
