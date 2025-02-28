Macao and General Administration of Customs of China sign agreement of cooperation to strengthen cooperation on animal health and food safety

MACAU, February 28 - Cheong Weng Chon, Secretary for Administration and Justice, met with Wang Lingjun, Vice Minister of the General Administration of Customs of China, and carried out review and conclusion of the work relevant to support of export of goods in Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, tiered administration policies, import and export inspection and quarantine between Hengqin and Macao, etc. They also conducted in-depth exchange in regards to the active promotion of connection of regulations and interface of legal systems in Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin in the future, expanding the types of food produced in Macao imported to the Mainland, joint training of food safety personnel and strengthening information exchange.

During the meeting, both parties signed the “Work Plan on Cooperation on Electronic Certificates for Animals and Animal Products” to jointly facilitate convenience for customs clearance and trade under the premise of safeguarding national biosecurity. Meanwhile, Gongbei Customs District and the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) also signed a cooperation agreement on edible aquatic animals and alien invasive species, so as to continuously deepen cooperation on sanitary and phytosanitary inspection and food safety.

The signing of “Work Plan on Cooperation on Electronic Certificates for Animals and Animal Products” is based on the “Cooperation Framework Agreement on Electronic Certificates for Plant Products” signed in 2019. The work plan expanded the scope of cooperation on electronic certificates from plant products to animal health and food safety. Through exchange of information about electronic certificates for animals and animal products, the cooperation on electronic certificates is deepened and the levels of inspection efficiency and trade facilitation are enhanced.

During the meeting, Zhan Shaotong, Director General of the Gongbei Customs District, and Chao Wai Ieng, Chairman of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of IAM, signed the “Cooperation Agreement on Joint Initiation of Monitoring of Safety, Health, Quality and Risk of Edible Aquatic Animals” and “Cooperation Agreement on joint Initiation of ‘Background Survey of Alien Invasive Species’ in Macao”. The signings are witnessed by Secretary Cheong Weng Chon and Vice-Minister Wang Lingjun. The former agreement ensures the food safety and stable supply of aquatic products supplied to Macao by establishing a monitoring plan and launching joint inspections through connection of the laws, regulations and food safety standards of the Mainland and Macao. The latter agreement provides scientific support for safeguarding the trade of ornament plants between Macao and the Mainland and national biosecurity through mutual cooperation on the initiation of a new round of background survey on alien invasive species.