The 44th Macao Green Week – “Passing on the love of nature to build a beautiful city together”

MACAU, February 28 - Organised by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), the 44th Macao Green Week will take place between 15 and 23 March on the same theme “Passing on the love of nature to build a beautiful city together”. During the Green Week, a number of guided eco-tours and experience activities will be held to introduce Macao’s greening development, ecological resources and conservation status. The public will be guided to take care of the tree saplings planted during past Green Weeks, so that they can witness the growth of the tree saplings and jointly cherish natural ecological resources. Furthermore, IAM will continue to organise eco-tours in Hengqin to provide the public with more opportunities to get close to nature.

The carnival of Green Week this year will be held on 15 and 16 March from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Avenida da Praia, Taipa. Distinguished guests will attend the opening ceremony of the Green Week at 3:00 p.m. at the mentioned venue. A number of themed booths will be set up in the carnival to provide information about the tree species used in mountain forest restoration, protection and nature conservation work of ancient and valuable trees, as well as introduction to ornamental plants in parks and gardens, information about animal specimens and insect hotels, etc. There are also game booths, handicraft workshops and guided eco-tours to bring greening and conservation messages to the public at different levels and promote the protection of nature and care for the ecological environment.

In order to encourage the public to participate in environmental greening and jointly protect natural ecological resources, more than 40 activities will be held during the Green Week for local schools, groups and members of the public to join and be close to nature. The spotlight activity of the Green Week, “Walking and Tree Conservation Activity of the 44th Macao Green Week”, will be held on 23 March in Seac Pai Van Park, during which associations and the public can take care of the tree saplings planted in past Green Weeks together.

During the Green Week, a total of six “Green City - Plant Offering” activities continue to be held in various districts across Macao to allow the public to bring greenery to their homes. Meanwhile, the fees for Guia Hill cable car and Hac Sá Off-Roading Track – Pedal go-kart for children are waived for the public who are welcome to use the facilities.

This year’s Green Week is co-organised by União Geral das Associações dos Moradores de Macau, Macao Federation of Trade Unions, The Women’s General Association of Macau, Aliança de Povo de Instituição de Macau and Macao Youth Federation. Organisations including the Forestry Administration of Guangdong Province, Guangzhou Municipal Forestry and Landscaping Bureau, Planning and Natural Resources Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, Urban Planning and Construction Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, South China National Botanical Garden, Macao Science Center, University of Saint Joseph, Associação de Juventude San Ngai de Macau and Macau Modern System Agriculture Association are invited to jointly promote important messages to the public, such as protecting nature and caring for the ecological environment.

For information on the activities of the 44th Macao Green Week, please browse the IAM website www.iam.gov.mo or the Macao Nature website https://nature.iam.gov.mo, or call 2833 7676 or 2888 0087 for enquiries.