Som Medical Practice Unveils Rebranding Initiative, Unifying Services Under the Dr. Som's Banner

NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Som Medical Practice, a leading healthcare provider in the Niagara Falls region, is excited to announce the rebranding of its diverse services under a unified identity: Dr. Som's. This consolidation aims to streamline patient experience and reinforce the practice's commitment to comprehensive, high-quality care.

Formerly operating under various names such as Niagara Falls Urgent Care, Niagara Falls Primary Care, Healthy Beginnings Pediatric Care, and others, the rebranding initiative brings all services under the esteemed Dr. Som's name. This change reflects the practice's evolution and dedication to providing accessible, patient-centered care across a wide spectrum of medical needs.

"We are thrilled to bring all our services under one cohesive brand, Dr. Som's," said Gina Lauricella, the Administrative Director at Som Medical Practice. "This rebranding reflects our ongoing commitment to serving the Niagara Falls community with comprehensive and compassionate care. By unifying our services, we aim to simplify the patient experience and make it easier for individuals and families to access the care they need."

The newly rebranded services include:

1. Dr. Som's Niagara Falls Urgent Care: [Address - 3117 Military Rd, #2, Niagara Falls, NY 14304, Call - 716-297-2052, Text: 716-257-1254]

2. Dr. Som's Niagara Primary Care: [Address - 3117 Military Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304, Call/Text: 716-257-1254]

3. Dr. Som's Lockport Primary Care: [Address - 251 East Ave, Lockport, NY 14094, Call/Text: 716-257-1248]

4. Dr. Som's Southern Tier Primary Care: [Address - 901 Wayne St, Olean, NY 14760, Call/Text: 716-402-7026]

5. Dr. Som's Healthy Beginnings Pediatric Care: [Address - 5893 Camp Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075, Call/Text: 716-202-0401]

Som Medical Practice has been a cornerstone of healthcare in the Niagara Falls area, offering a range of services including urgent care, primary care, pediatrics, chronic care management, mental health support, and addiction treatment. With the rebranding to Dr. Som's, patients can expect the same exceptional care and expertise, now under a unified and recognizable brand.

About Som Medical Practice

Contact:

Som Medical Practice

Address - 3117 Military Rd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304

Phone - 716-254-1254

Email - hello@sommedicalpractice.com

Website - https://sommedicalpractice.com

