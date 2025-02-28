NFM Lending welcomes Kirk Hagert and Jeneen Hupfer as Branch Managers in Middletown, CT

LINTHICUM, MD, February 27, 2025 — NFM Lending is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch in Middletown, CT, led by Branch Managers Kirk Hagert and Jeneen Hupfer.

Linthicum MD, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is pleased to announce the opening of a new branch in Middletown, CT, led by Branch Managers Kirk Hagert and Jeneen Hupfer. The new branch will focus on expanding NFM Lending's flexible and powerful lending platform to better serve community families with exceptional customer service. NFM Lending offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Jumbo, Renovation, and many other home loan options to fit every borrower's needs.

Hagert is a seasoned mortgage loan officer, manager, and prior mortgage company owner, having originated thousands of loans throughout New England and beyond during that time. He has been honored by Fortune and Forbes Magazines. He is an 11-time annual winner of the Five Star Customer Service Award, as reported by Connecticut Magazine, including nine years straight, from 2016 to 2024. Five Star is awarded to less than 5% of mortgage loan officers annually.

"I chose to partner with NFM because they provide everything I need to support my clients," said Hagert. "Their national presence and focus on customer service has allowed them to grow consistently since 1998."

Hupfer has been a mortgage professional for 25 years, working as a licensed loan originator since 2010. She attributes her success to unparalleled customer service and clear communication throughout the home-buying process. Recognized as a top 1% mortgage professional by Mortgage Executive Magazine in 2020 and a Scotsman Guide top producer, Jeneen has also been voted a Five Star Mortgage Professional for six consecutive years.

"I am proud to be part of NFM Lending, a company known for its extensive loan options, competitive pricing, and fast closings," added Hupfer. "After 20+ years in the mortgage industry, this next chapter allows me to continue doing what I love: supporting clients through their homeownership journey and partnering with real estate professionals to help grow their businesses."

"Kirk and Jeneen are industry veterans with a wealth of experience they bring to NFM," said NFM Managing Director Greg Sher. "They are set to significantly enhance our presence throughout Connecticut. Their commitment to exceptional customer service, a hallmark of their careers, will be instrumental in driving our growth and success in the region. We are thrilled to have such seasoned professionals leading the charge."

The branch's goal is to continue providing the same commitment and dedication to borrowers, ranging from first-time homebuyers to seasoned buyers looking for their next home or investment property. Hagert and Hupfer are currently seeking qualified Mortgage Loan Originators for full and part-time positions.

Contact information:

Kirk Hagert, Branch Manager – NFM Lending, NMLS# 121151

(p) 860-966-6056

khagert@nfmlending.com

nfmlending.com/khagert

Jeneen Hupfer, Branch Manager – NFM Lending, NMLS# 70602

(p) 203-623-4665

jhupfer@nfmlending.com

nfmlending.com/jhupfer

Branch Address: 386 Main Street, Suite 400 Middletown, CT 06457

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies include Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Elevate Home Loans, and Element Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

