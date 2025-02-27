Attorney General Pamela Bondi Announces 29 Wanted Defendants from Mexico Taken into U.S. Custody

Today, the United States secured custody of 29 defendants from Mexico who are facing charges in districts around the country relating to racketeering, drug-trafficking, murder, illegal use of firearms, money laundering, and other crimes. The defendants taken into U.S. custody today include leaders and managers of drug cartels recently designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists, such as the Sinaloa Cartel, Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), Cártel del Noreste (formerly Los Zetas), La Nueva Familia Michoacana, and Cártel de Golfo (Gulf Cartel). These defendants are collectively alleged to have been responsible for the importation into the United States of massive quantities of poison, including cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin, as well as associated acts of violence.

“As President Trump has made clear, cartels are terrorist groups, and this Department of Justice is devoted to destroying cartels and transnational gangs,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “We will prosecute these criminals to the fullest extent of the law in honor of the brave law enforcement agents who have dedicated their careers — and in some cases, given their lives — to protect innocent people from the scourge of violent cartels. We will not rest until we secure justice for the American people.”

“The FBI and our partners will scour the ends of the earth to bring terrorists and cartel members to justice,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “The era of harming Americans and walking free is over.”

“Today’s actions are a consequence of a White House that negotiates from a position of strength, and an Attorney General who is willing to lead the Department with courage and ferocity,” said Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove. “By prosecuting these defendants to the maximum extent allowable under the law, we honor the memory of Special Agent Camarena, Deputy Sherrif Byrd, and other victims who are far too numerous, as well as decades of hard work in the trenches by our law enforcement partners.”

“Today, 29 fugitive cartel members have arrived in the United States from Mexico, including one name that stands above the rest for the men and women of the DEA — Rafael Caro Quintero. Caro Quintero, a cartel kingpin who unleashed violence, destruction, and death across the United States and Mexico, has spent four decades atop DEA’s most wanted fugitives list, and today we can proudly say he has arrived in the United States where justice will be served,” said DEA Acting Administrator Derek S. Maltz. “This moment is extremely personal for the men and women of DEA who believe Caro Quintero is responsible for the brutal torture and murder of DEA Special Agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena. It is also a victory for the Camarena family. Today sends a message to every cartel leader, every trafficker, every criminal poisoning our communities: You will be held accountable. No matter how long it takes, no matter how far you run, justice will find you.”

Many of the defendants were subject to longstanding U.S. extradition requests that were not honored during the prior Administration, but that the Mexican government elected to transfer to the current U.S. government in response to the Justice Department’s efforts pursuant to President Trump’s directive in Executive Order 14157, entitled Designating Cartels and Other Organizations as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists, to pursue total elimination of these Cartels. Federal prosecutors will evaluate whether additional terrorism and violence charges are appropriate based on the policy set forth in Executive Order 14157, and whether capital punishment is available based on Executive Order 14164, entitled Restoring the Death Penalty and Protecting Public Safety, as well as the Attorney General’s Feb. 5 guidance regarding the death penalty.

Rafael Caro Quintero, who is alleged to have been among those responsible for the 1985 murder of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena and others.

Martin Sotelo, who is alleged to have participated in the 2022 murder of Deputy Sheriff Ned Byrd.

Antonio Oseguera Cervantes, who allegedly helped lead CJNG and is reportedly the brother of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho.”

Ramiro Perez Moreno and Lucio Hernandez Lechuga, who are alleged to be high-ranking members of Los Zetas.

A complete list of defendants, as well as districts where they are charged and will appear in federal court in the coming days:

Mexico Defendants

Name Arraignment Jurisdiction Statutory Maximum 1 CANOBBIO-INZUNZA, Jose Angel Northern District Illinois Up to life imprisonment 2. VALENCIA GONZALEZ, Norberto Northern District of Illinois Up to life imprisonment 3. MARTIN SOTELO, Alder, also known as “Alder Martin-Sotelo” and “Alder Alfonso Marin” Middle District of North Carolina North Carolina State Court Federal: Maximum 10 years imprisonment State: Maximum of life imprisonment or death 4. CRUZ SANCHEZ, Evaristo Southern District of Texas Up to life imprisonment 5. GARCIA VILLANO, also known as “La Kena,” “19,” and “Ciclone 19” Southern District of Texas Up to life imprisonment 6. HERNANDEZ LECHUGA, Lucio Eastern District of Texas Up to life imprisonment 7. PEREZ MORENO, Ramiro Eastern District of Texas Up to life imprisonment 8. RODRIGUEZ DIAZ, Miguel Angel, also known as "Metro" Eastern District of Texas Up to life imprisonment 9. VILLARREAL HERNANDEZ, Jose Rodolfo Northern District of Texas Death or life imprisonment 10. CARO QUINTERO, Rafael Eastern District of New York Death or life imprisonment 11. CARRILLO FUENTES, Vicente Eastern District of New York Death or life imprisonment 12. CABRERA CABRERA, Jose Bibiano District of Arizona Up to life imprisonment 13. CLARK, Andrew Central District of California Death or life imprisonment 14. INFANTE, Hector Eduardo Central District of California Up to life imprisonment 15. LIMON LOPEZ, Jesus Humberto District of Arizona Up to life imprisonment 16. TAPIA QUINTERO, Jose Guadalupe District of Arizona Up to life imprisonment 17. TORRES ACOSTA, Inez Enrique Southern District of California Up to life imprisonment 18. GALAVIZ VEGA, Jesus Western District of Texas Up to life imprisonment 19. MENDEZ ESTEVANE, Luis Geraldo Western District of Texas Death or life imprisonment 20. MONSIVAIS TREVINO, Carlos Alberto Western District of Texas Up to life imprisonment 21. ALGREDO VAZQUEZ, Carlos District of Columbia Up to life imprisonment 22. LOPEZ IBARRA, Rodolfo District of Columbia Up to life imprisonment 23. OSEGUERA CERVANTES, Antonio District of Columbia Up to life imprisonment 24. RANGEL BUENDIA, Alfredo District of Columbia Up to life imprisonment 25. TREVINO MORALES, Miguel Angel, also known as "Z-40" District of Columbia Up to life imprisonment 26. TREVINO MORALES, Omar, also known as "Z-42") District of Columbia Up to life imprisonment 27. VALENCIA SALAZAR, Erick District of Columbia Up to life imprisonment 28. MENDEZ VARGAS, Jesus Southern District of New York Up to life imprisonment 29. PALACIOS GARCIA, Itiel Southern District of New York Up to life imprisonment

Attorney General Pamela Bondi thanked the law enforcement officers of the Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, U.S. Marshal’s Service, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement – Homeland Security Investigations, and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office for their valuable contributions to these investigations.

The Attorney General also thanked the Justice Department Criminal Division’s Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Section and its Office of International Affairs, and the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices for the District of Arizona, Central District of California, Southern District of California, the District of Columbia, Middle District of North Carolina, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern District of New York, Southern District of New York, Northern District of Texas, Eastern District of Texas, Southern District of Texas, and Western District of Texas for handling the prosecutions of these cases.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.