Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Guinea-Bissau in Baku
AZERBAIJAN, February 27 - 27 February 2025, 14:41
An official welcome ceremony was held in Baku for Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, who arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.
A guard of honor was arranged for the President of Guinea-Bissau in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló.
The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Guinea-Bissau.
The national anthems of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.
The guard of honor marched in front of President Ilham Aliyev and President Umaro Sissoco Embaló to the accompaniment of a military march.
The heads of state posed for official photographs.
