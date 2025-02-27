Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,060 in the last 365 days.

Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Guinea-Bissau in Baku

AZERBAIJAN, February 27 - 27 February 2025, 14:41

An official welcome ceremony was held in Baku for Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, who arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for the President of Guinea-Bissau in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Guinea-Bissau.

The national anthems of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched in front of President Ilham Aliyev and President Umaro Sissoco Embaló to the accompaniment of a military march.

The heads of state posed for official photographs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Official welcome ceremony was held for President of Guinea-Bissau in Baku

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more