Community United Democratic Club Hosts Mark Levine to Discuss a Transparent and Inclusive NYC Comptroller’s Office

CUDC Continues to Champion Community Voices, Accountability, and Equitable Resource Distribution

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community United Democratic Club (CUDC), a coalition dedicated to unifying diverse organizations under shared values of civic engagement and equitable governance, hosted a Meet & Greet with NYC Comptroller candidate Mark Levine on February 23, 2025. This gathering provided community members, particularly from the local population in Jamaica, Queens, an opportunity to engage directly with Levine on his vision for fiscal transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance.CUDC’s Commitment to Community-Led AdvocacyThe Community United Democratic Club has long been at the forefront of fostering civic participation among immigrant and working-class communities across New York City. Through initiatives that amplify diverse voices and encourage grassroots leadership, CUDC has become a vital platform for underrepresented groups to engage in public policy discussions."Our mission is to ensure that every community has a seat at the table when it comes to policy and resource allocation," said Mizan Choudhury, President of CUDC. "Particularly for the local underserved community, we must hold our elected officials accountable, ensuring that discretionary funds from City Council members and other public resources are distributed fairly and effectively. Too often, these funds exist, but they don’t reach the underserved communities they are meant to support."By hosting events such as this Meet & Greet, CUDC fosters meaningful discussions on government accountability and transparency, ensuring that leaders hear directly from the people they serve.Mark Levine’s Vision for a Transparent NYC Comptroller’s OfficeMark Levine, currently Manhattan Borough President and a longtime advocate for affordable housing, public safety, education, and economic development, shared his agenda for making the NYC Comptroller’s Office a model of transparency, responsibility, and inclusivity."New Yorkers deserve a government that is open and answerable to its people," said Levine. He outlined key pillars of his strategy:• Public Financial Transparency – Publishing detailed, accessible reports on how taxpayer money is spent.• Community Engagement – Hosting town halls and public forums to ensure diverse community voices are heard.• Technological Innovation – Implementing modern digital tools to make data and services more accessible.• Diversity & Inclusion in Hiring – Expanding opportunities for minority and underserved communities in city offices.• Support for Minority-Owned Businesses – Advocating for policies that create new pathways for economic growth.“Every community in New York must be represented in government decision-making,” Levine emphasized.Community Voices Leading the ConversationThe event featured powerful remarks from CUDC leaders and community organizers, highlighting the urgent need for transparency and equity in NYC governance.• Syed Al Amin Rashel, CUDC Secretary, reinforced the club’s commitment to bridging communities and supporting leaders dedicated to accountability and real representation.• Hasan Sumon and Rashedul Alam (Remel) of the Jamaica Bangladesh Youth Forum stressed the importance of youth empowerment and ensuring young people have resources to engage in civic leadership.• Muhammad Rakibul Islam, a data scientist and community organizer, called for open data initiatives, advocating for a city where financial transparency is the norm, not the exception.CUDC executives Muhammad Kamrul Islam Sony, Muhammed Anisul Kabir Jasir, Babul Howlader, and Mohammed Akhter Babul also spoke, reaffirming the club’s mission to unite diverse communities under shared goals of progress and empowerment.Join the Movement for a More Transparent and Inclusive NYCThe Community United Democratic Club remains dedicated to fostering civic participation, advocating for equitable policies, and holding elected officials accountable. Events like this Meet & Greet serve as a reminder that real change happens when communities organize, engage, and demand transparency.To learn more about CUDC or to partner with us for future events, visit www.cudcny.com

