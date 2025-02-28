Transcript: Governor Hochul is a Guest on CNN’s “OutFront”

Earlier today, Governor Hochul was a guest on CNN’s “OutFront” with Erin Burnett.

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

Erin Burnett, CNN: So now let's go out front to the Democratic Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul. And Governor, so much to talk to you about, but obviously this is an issue now at the center of things for New York too, because you had been saying that you wanted to hire federal workers who, perhaps, had been part of this purge. So what's your reaction when you hear this federal judge saying that what OPM is doing — at least at this point in those mass firings of workers who had only been in their jobs for one or two years, shorter term — is unlawful?

Governor Hochul: Two reactions: One is, I'm not surprised. And number two, thank God we have a judiciary as a check on the overreach of power that we're witnessing by the hour by Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

So yes, this is an important decision that says, “You went too far.” But I think that we’ll be seeing a lot more cases where the judges say, “This has never happened in the history of the universe,” and this is the new world we're in. They don't believe in laws. They don't believe in the system of government we have. They don't believe in states rights. They're just like, bulldozing through it all, and thank God there's a judge who stood up to them today.

Erin Burnett, CNN: Well, I mean, the words do stand out, “Never any statute in the history of the universe.” Big statement to say I suppose, but that's an existential question. Alright, so you also posted and this is what I wanted to get at. You posted in part, “Forget what DOGE says, New York wants YOU.” Alright, caps on the “YOU”. And you know, I spoke this week to one of those probationary workers who worked at Bronx Veterans Hospital. His name is Luke Graziani, 20 year veteran, four tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, fired from his job at the Bronx Hospital on Valentine's Day. He goes in at the a.m., has the email, “You're gone.” And he had five weeks until he wasn't probationary, right? So it's just very capricious in terms of how it happened. Let me just play some of what he said about what happened.

Luke Graziani, Veteran: It's surreal to think that, had this come five weeks later, I would have had no issues whatsoever. I'm very privileged to have the job that I have, or had. I'd very much like to get back to it. I think no one deserves a job, but if they're willing to, you know, raise their right hand and swear the oath and become a federal service employee, I think that they have every right.

Erin Burnett, CNN: So when you post you know, “Forget what DOGE says, New York wants YOU.” What does that mean for Luke?

Governor Hochul: What that means is this: This administration loves to say, “You're fired,” because they think they're living in a game show once again. This is not a silly game called “The Apprentice.” These are real people's lives. People like Luke — who works hard — he lives in Queens. He thought he had a job taking care of veterans and he's a veteran himself.

He served in Iraq and Afghanistan four times. These are the heroes. You know what they get from this administration? Instead of, “Thank you for your service,” they get, “You're fired.” So I said, “These are the people who want to be part of our state workforce.” So not, “You're fired,” but, “You're hired.” So we set up a database. We want people to take a look at it. We have a shortage of state workers. We need more people to work. We need people that work in IT. We need people who want to be guards. We want to — we have people that can work in so many areas. But we respect public service in our state. We don't denigrate it and treat these people like they're nothing.

And collateral damage to the buzzsaw of Elon Musk. This has to stop. But not only that, but they're providing services to our seniors and taking care of programs. They keep people safe. They keep our skies safe. They're researching ways to solve for bird flu. They're helping us find cures for cancer. We have to honor their service. And right here in the State of New York, that's exactly what we plan to do.

Erin Burnett, CNN: Alright, so, let me ask you about some protests here in New York. And I know you've been obviously in the City all day. There were protesters demanding you use your powers, which you have as the Governor, to remove New York Mayor Eric Adams from office.

One sign you see there, “Governor Hochul fire him,” and, “Shame on you Mayor Adams.” And another one says, claims, “Adams is Trump's puppet.” And look, these are protests that came just a few days after you said you weren't going to do that at the time. You had the option, you said, “I'm not going to get rid of him,” even amidst all of this consternation that he is doing Trump's bidding on immigration, in exchange for those charges being dropped. He denies that that is a quid pro quo, but when you see these protests and you think about this situation, do you have any regrets? Do you think you should have gotten rid of him?

Governor Hochul: No. People know this about me: There are often pressure campaigns that try to get me to do something I don't want to do. It always backfires.

I will stand up to protest when I believe I'm doing something that is right for the people of the State. And in this case, it is an extraordinary power that a governor has to be able to say, “I think you violated the public trust and you should go.” What I'm basically doing is overturning the will of New Yorkers who selected the Mayor to govern the City, and I'm trying to put in safeguards so people have a better sense—

Erin Burnett, CNN: Now, if there weren't primaries in June, would you feel differently?

Governor Hochul: We have primaries in June. But also — overturning an election, unlike what the Trump administration would do — I have to respect the rule of law. I respect our democracy. But I'm keeping an eye on this.

I understand the protests. I really do. I know why they're frustrated. And they're worried about undue influence from the Trump Administration, who's trying so hard, trying so hard to tell me what to do, tell the Mayor what to do; try to tell all of us what to do. But we have to stand up to him, now more than ever and say, “No, you're not going to boss us around. We're New Yorkers.”

Erin Burnett, CNN: Are you going to win on the congestion pricing? I mean, you went in, you made a presentation, you said you put it in his language. And, he says he wants to end the congestion pricing, which has reduced traffic. You have Broadway sales up, you have foot traffic up, you have businesses doing better. I mean, you've got numbers on your side.

Governor Hochul: Yes, we do.

Erin Burnett, CNN: He said he doesn't care.

Governor Hochul: It's extraordinary to me that the President of the United States, who has a lot of other things on his plate, is focused on the Governor's traffic policies in the City of New York. I mean, go focus on something else. This is for us to determine. This is part of our self determination as states. This was voted on by duly elected representatives of the people of New York, and you can't overturn it without a fight from me. And that's what we're heading into. I believe we'll be successful in the courts, and we'll see what happens after that.

If they want to work with me on helping fund new architecture and new infrastructure, let's do Penn Station. Let's do the Second Avenue subway. Let's do the Interborough Express, which will connect Queens and Brooklyn for the first time. I've got so many great ideas that they can work with me on, but don't shut down something that's working just because you want to. Come on. It's working. The data proves it. And the people of New York — many who hated it at first — are coming around saying life is better here now.

Erin Burnett, CNN: Alright. Well, Governor Hochul, very much appreciate your time. And thank you so much.

Governor Hochul: Thank you.