Governor Newsom announces appointments 2.27.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Aaron Maguire, of Roseville, has been appointed Executive Officer of the Board of State and Community Corrections, where he has been Acting Executive Officer at the Board of State and Community Corrections since 2024, and was previously Chief Deputy Director and General Counsel from 2022 to 2024, and General Counsel from 2016 to 2022. Maguire was Owner and Managing Partner at Maguire & Pank from 2014 to 2016. He was General Counsel and Legislative Representative at Warner & Pank, LLC from 2012 to 2016. Maguire was Assistant Secretary of Legislation at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in 2012. He was a Deputy Legislative Affairs Secretary in the Office of Governor Brown from 2011 to 2012. Maguire was a Deputy Legislative Affairs Secretary in the Office of Governor Schwarzenegger from 2009 to 2010. He was Deputy Attorney General in the Office of the California Attorney General from 2001 to 2009. Maguire earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis and a Bachelor of Arts in Literature from the University of California, San Diego. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $219,156. Maguire is a Democrat.

Abby Edwards, of Sacramento, has been appointed Senior Deputy Director of State Planning and Policy at the Governor’s Office of Land Use and Climate Innovation. Edwards has held multiples roles at the Governor’s Office of Land Use and Climate Innovation since 2022, including Acting Senior Deputy Director, Deputy Director of Climate and Planning Programs, and Adaption Planning Program Manager. She was Program Development and Operations Manager at CivicWell from 2019 to 2022. Edwards was a Manager for Twisted Fields from 2018 to 2019. She was a Sustainable Agricultural Specialist at the Peace Corps from 2016 to 2018. Edwards was a Course Manager at the University of California, Santa Cruz from 2014 to 2016. She earned a Master of Public Administration degree in Environmental Policy and Management from University of Colorado, Denver and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Science from University of California, Santa Cruz. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $170,004. Edwards is a Democrat.

Gareth Elliott, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the University of California Board of Regents, where he has served since 2015. Elliott has been Partner at Sacramento Advocates, Inc. since 2015. He was Legislative Affairs Secretary in the Office of Governor Edmund Brown Jr. from 2011 to 2015. Elliott was Policy Director at the Office of State Senator Alex Padilla in the California State Senate from 2008 to 2011. He held multiple roles in the Office of State Senate President Pro Tempore Don Perata from 2004 to 2008, including Deputy Chief of Staff and Legislative Director. Elliott held multiple roles in the Office of State Senate Don Perata in the California State Senate from 1996 to 2004, including Legislative Director and Legislative Aide. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from California State University, Humbolt. This position requires Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Elliott is a Democrat.

Darnell C. Grisby, of Oakland, has been reappointed to the California Transportation Commission, where he has served since 2021. Grisby has been Senior Vice President of Beneficial State Foundation since 2022. He was Executive Director of TransForm from 2020 to 2021. Grisby was Director of Policy Development and Research at the American Public Transportation Association from 2011 to 2020. He was Deputy Policy Director at Reconnecting America from 2010 to 2011. Grisby was Government Affairs Representative at Farmers Insurance from 2007 to 2010. He was Legislative Director in the Office of Assemblymember Mike Davis from 2006 to 2007. Grisby was a Budget and Policy Analyst at the New York Independent Budget Office from 2003 to 2006. He was Legislative Assistant in the Office of Assemblymember Jenny Oropeza from 2000 to 2001. He earned a Master of Public Policy degree from Harvard University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Grisby is a Democrat.