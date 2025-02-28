ROCKET LAB ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Rocket Lab USA, Inc. on Behalf of Rocket Lab Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (“Rocket Lab” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RKLB) on behalf of Rocket Lab stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Rocket Lab has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 25, 2025, Bleecker Street published a report alleging, among other things, that Rocket Lab “has materially misled investors about the likelihood that its Neutron rocket will launch in mid-2025.” The report states that the Company’s plans for three barge landing tests, which were originally scheduled to occur between September 2024 to March 2025, had been pushed back an entire year to begin in September 2025. Additionally, a potable water problem in connection with a bridge widening project is not scheduled to be fixed – a necessary step required for launch – until January 2026. The report also states that the Neutron rocket’s only contract so far is an “unreliable startup” named E-Space, described as “a lot more bluff than substance when it comes to actually getting things done.”

On this news, Rocket Lab’s stock price fell $2.21, or 9.8%, to close at $20.28 per share on February 25, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Rocket Lab shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

