MARAVAI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Maravai Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK , Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (“Maravai” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRVI) on behalf of Maravai stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Maravai has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 25, 2025, Maravai disclosed that it is postponing its previously announced earnings release and would be unable to timely file its annual financial report. The Company explained it requires additional time to “complete its assessment of a potential non-cash impairment charge related to goodwill associated with its previous acquisition of Alphazyme LLC,” and to “assess an error . . . that resulted in approximately $3.9 million in revenue being recorded in the final week of the second quarter of 2024 upon shipment when it should have been recorded in the first week of the third quarter of 2024 upon receipt by the customer.”

On this news, Maravai’s stock price fell $0.87, or 21.7%, to close at $3.14 per share on February 25, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Maravai shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmroe by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

