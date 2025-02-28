APPLOVIN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating AppLovin Corporation on Behalf of AppLovin Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK , Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against AppLovin Corporation (“AppLovin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:APP) on behalf of AppLovin stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether AppLovin has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 26, 2025, before the market opened, Fuzzy Panda Research issued a report called "AppLovin (APP) - Formers Allege Ad Fraud; Is DTC Hype Actually Stealing Meta's Data; Illegal Tracking of Children & Serving Sex Ads to Kids." Covering this report, Investing.com released a report entitled "AppLovin stock falls on allegations of ad fraud." This article stated that AppLovin shares had fallen following the report, "which accuses the mobile ad-tech company of engaging in "Ad Fraud" and other dubious practices. The report alleges that AppLovin's success, particularly with its machine-learning algorithm Axon 2.0, may be the result of unethical and potentially illegal activities, including data theft from Meta Platforms Inc [. . .] and violations of app store policies set by [Apple and Google]." Further, this article stated that according to Fuzzy Panda Research, "AppLovin's expansion into e-commerce is marred by tactics that include "reverse engineering" Meta's data and exploiting consumer data in ways that breach the terms of service of major app stores. The report suggests that AppLovin's high click-through rates (CTRs) and revenue growth could be attributed to these deceptive strategies, rather than legitimate business practices." On this news, AppLovin stock fell sharply in intraday trading on February 26, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired AppLovin shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

