NEXTRACKER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Nextracker Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Nextracker on December 27, 2024 with a Class Period from February 1, 2024 to August 1, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Nextracker have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) the impact of project delays on Nextracker's business, financial results, and prospects was far more severe than represented to investors; (b) permitting and interconnection delays had materially impaired Nextracker's ability to convert backlog into revenue at historical conversion rates; (c) Nextracker had been unable to offset the negative impact from project delays through increased client demand and the purported ability to pull forward its other projects in the manner represented by defendants; (d) Nextracker did not possess the competitive advantages which purportedly shielded it from industry-wide headwinds or the ability to effectively offset the adverse effects of project delays as claimed by defendants; and (e) as a result of (a)-(d) above, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Nextracker's business, financial results, and prospects.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Nextracker, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

