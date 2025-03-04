Hawaii’s First XR Adventure Bus Tour Takes You on an Underwater City Expedition

XploreRide Hawaii XploreRide-hawaii_pers1 XploreRide-hawaii_pers2 NakedIncLogo

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAKED, INC. (Tokyo, Japan | CEO: Ryotaro Muramatsu) will collaborate with H.I.S Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan | CEO: Motoshi Yada) and Synesthesias, Inc. (Tokyo, Japan | CEO: Akihiro Aritoshi) to produce and direct Hawaii’s first-ever XR (Extended Reality) tourism entertainment tour, “XploreRide Hawaii produced by NAKED, INC.” The tour, which takes visitors on an immersive sightseeing adventure across Honolulu’s most famous locations, is set to launch on February 12, 2025.

Hawaii’s First XR Tourism Experience: Explore “Hawaii's hidden Underwater City” in an Immersive Bus Tour

NAKED, INC., a creative company renowned for its innovative digital experiences, first introduced an XR-powered sightseeing bus tour in 2021 in Yokohama’s Minato Mirai district. This groundbreaking initiative allowed passengers to enjoy an enhanced cityscape through XR technology, garnering attention as a next-generation tourism experience.

Now, leveraging this expertise, NAKED, INC. is bringing an all-new XR tour to Hawaii.

Participants will embark on a 45-minute immersive journey through Honolulu, exploring iconic locations such as Waikiki Beach and Diamond Head while experiencing a hidden underwater city brought to life through XR. Equipped with a head-mounted display, passengers will be guided by “the spirit of ʻAumakua”, encountering vibrant coral reefs, volcanic landscapes, and other natural wonders. Along the way, they will collect mana stones to unlock the mysteries of Hawaii, making this an unparalleled, interactive bus adventure.

Beyond entertainment, this experience integrates elements of sustainability and edutainment, deepening visitors’ appreciation for Hawaii’s cultural heritage and environmental conservation. The tour is ideal for first-time visitors, yet equally engaging for locals and repeat travelers looking for a fresh perspective on Hawaii.

By blending tourism with cutting-edge technology, NAKED, INC. continues to redefine travel experiences, bringing unique and innovative attractions to destinations worldwide.

＜XploreRide Hawaii produced by NAKED, INC. – Tour Overview＞

Tour Name：XploreRide Hawaii produced by NAKED, INC.

Launch Date：February 12, 2025

Route:Oʻahu, Honolulu – covering major attractions such as Waikiki Beach and Diamond Head (approx. 10.3 km)

Duration：Approx. 45 minutes

Languages：English,Japanese

Booking Website：https://xploreride.com/

Organizer & Operator：H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (Operated by Hawaii HIS Corporation)

Technology Provider：Synesthesias, Inc.

Planning, Direction & Production： NAKED, INC.

About NAKED, INC.

A creative company founded in 1997. Drawing from its roots in filmmaking, the company brings together its compelling storytelling and worldviews with modern-day technology to create imaginative experiences. Notable works include the direction of the G7 Hiroshima Summit social dinner, NAKED Sakura Night Garden at Shinjuku Gyoen, NAKED FLOWERS at World Heritage Site Nijo-jo Castle, collaboration with Singapore's renowned Mandai Wildlife Reserve, and more.

