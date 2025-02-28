Submit Release
Who Answers for Botched February California Bar Exam? So Far, Nobody

(Subscription required) Reports from test-takers, confirmed by the bar, said that glitchy technology and dropped platform connections affected many of the approximately 5,000 people taking the exam. A spokesperson for the high court said justices are waiting for a report on the problems from the state bar and its testing vendor, Meazure Learning, and declined further comment.

