Who Answers for Botched February California Bar Exam? So Far, Nobody

(Subscription required) Reports from test-takers, confirmed by the bar, said that glitchy technology and dropped platform connections affected many of the approximately 5,000 people taking the exam. A spokesperson for the high court said justices are waiting for a report on the problems from the state bar and its testing vendor, Meazure Learning, and declined further comment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.