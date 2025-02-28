Plumas Superior Court announces new website

The Plumas Superior Court announces the launch of its new and improved public website: http://www.Plumas.Courts.CA.gov. Designed with the needs of the community in mind, this new platform enhances access to justice by providing a streamlined, user-friendly experience and a wealth of additional resources to better serve the residents of Plumas County, said Crystal Jones, Plumas Superior Court executive administrative assistant.

