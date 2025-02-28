Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,055 in the last 365 days.

Plumas Superior Court announces new website

The Plumas Superior Court announces the launch of its new and improved public website: http://www.Plumas.Courts.CA.gov. Designed with the needs of the community in mind, this new platform enhances access to justice by providing a streamlined, user-friendly experience and a wealth of additional resources to better serve the residents of Plumas County, said Crystal Jones, Plumas Superior Court executive administrative assistant.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Plumas Superior Court announces new website

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more