New Sacramento courthouse set to open this fall

(Subscription required) After years of planning and construction, the Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye Sacramento County Courthouse is set to open this fall. The 18-story, 53-courtroom facility will replace the aging Gordon D. Schaber Courthouse, offering modern security features, videoconferencing in every courtroom, and improved amenities for jurors, attorneys, and staff.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.