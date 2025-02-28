Submit Release
New Sacramento courthouse set to open this fall

(Subscription required) After years of planning and construction, the Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye Sacramento County Courthouse is set to open this fall. The 18-story, 53-courtroom facility will replace the aging Gordon D. Schaber Courthouse, offering modern security features, videoconferencing in every courtroom, and improved amenities for jurors, attorneys, and staff.

