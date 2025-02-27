Governor Abbott Announces Menard Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, February 27 - February 27, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Menard has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of Menard on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities work tirelessly to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for 196,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates over $31.7 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to build a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before.”

"I'm proud to represent Menard—a community whose rich musical heritage and unyielding spirit set the standard for Texas excellence,” said Senator Charles Perry. "This Music Friendly Texas certification is a resounding tribute to my constituents' talent and hard work, fueling our state's vibrant cultural economy.”

“Menard is a small town filled with incredibly talented musicians and vocalists who perform locally as well as in surrounding towns,” said Mayor Barbara Hooten. “Music and dancing are intrinsic to our celebrations and cultural experiences, including the River Rat Concert, Spanish Colonial Historical Day, our Christmas Choir, A Country Christmas, and the list goes on. The city is in the process of building an outdoor stage in our beautiful park to host even more music events. Menard is definitely a Music Friendly Texas Community.”

“The Music Friendly Texas certification will mean so much to our community,” said Menard Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cherry Swindall. “We are growing our live music scene and making our community a place for people to come listen to local artists as well as big name bands. This certification lets artists and other communities alike know that we are serious about welcoming live music to our town.”

“Menard has a rich history in music and the arts as a whole, currently providing a hometown to more than a handful of career musicians, songwriters, and an award-winning high school music program,” said Artist Initiative of Menard co-founder and Summerland Public House co-owner Sarah Jannett Johanson. “It is only natural that our community would seek a Music Friendly Texas certification at the state level as we move into the future and continue to grow in how we support music here.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO and the Menard County Chamber of Commerce will be held on March 6 at Club Victoria and will include city officials and community leaders. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will present the designation.

Menard Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Thursday, March 6 at 6:00 PM

Club Victoria

806 Frisco Avenue

Menard, TX 76859

Inquiries may be directed to Cherry Swindall, Executive Director, Menard County Chamber of Commerce, (325) 396-2365, menardchamber@gmail.com

Menard becomes the 76th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 70 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state. The TMO also serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.