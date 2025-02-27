Governor Abbott Reappoints Payne To Cancer Prevention And Research Institute Of Texas Oversight Committee

TEXAS, February 27 - February 27, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Cindy Barberio Payne to the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas Oversight Committee for a term set to expire on January 31, 2031. The Board oversees the institute’s grants to fund research, facilities, cancer prevention and control programs, and other functions in accordance with the Texas Cancer Plan and rules adopted by the committee.

Cindy Barberio Payne of Spring Branch is a retired Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with expertise in financial consulting, asset management, and financial statement analysis. In addition to other professional roles, she previously served as chief financial officer for Baptist Child & Family Services. She is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Texas Society of CPAs. She is vice-chair of the board of directors for the Bulverde Spring Branch Pregnancy Care Center, former staff appreciation chair for the Smithson Valley High School Parent Teacher Association, and former treasurer of the Spring Branch Tennis Association. Payne received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration, with a focus in international business, from St. Mary’s University.

This appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.