Saskatchewan Leads the Nation in Private Capital Investment Growth

February 27, 2025

Province Ranks First for Growth in Private Capital Investment in 2024

Saskatchewan led all provinces in private capital investment growth in 2024, with an increase of 17.3 per cent over 2023. The province is also expected to lead the nation in overall capital investment growth in 2025.

"Attracting new investment and growing our existing businesses continues to be a key priority for our government and these numbers demonstrate our province is the best place to invest in Canada," Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding said. "Our investment attraction strategy is our roadmap to achieving our Growth Plan target by building a competitive business environment, low tax and utility rates, a transparent and predictable regulatory environment, a strong suite of incentives and a network of nine international offices that connect Saskatchewan to the world."

Private capital investment in Saskatchewan increased last year by 17.3 per cent to $14.7 billion, ranking first among provinces. In 2025, private capital investment is expected to increase 10.1 per cent to $16.2 billion, ranking second among provinces.

Total capital investment in Saskatchewan last year increased by 16.9 per cent to $19.9 billion, ranking second among provinces. In 2025, total capital investment is expected to increase 10.8 per cent to $22.1 billion, ranking first among provinces.

Today's numbers build on additional key economic indicators for Saskatchewan. Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers indicate that Saskatchewan's 2023 real GDP reached an all-time high of $77.9 billion, increasing by $1.77 billion, or 2.3 per cent from 2022. This places the province second in the nation for real GDP growth, and above the national average of 1.6 per cent.

Capital investment refers to the expenditures on fixed assets intended to produce goods and services. Fixed assets include structures, machinery and equipment. This is an important economic indicator as it showcases businesses' optimism about the current and future state of the economy, as well as the ability to earn a return on their investment.

Last year, the Government of Saskatchewan unveiled its new Securing the Next Decade of Growth - Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy. This strategy, combined with Saskatchewan's trade and investment website, InvestSK.ca, contains helpful information for potential markets and solidifies the province as the best place to do business in Canada.

For more information visit: InvestSK.ca.

