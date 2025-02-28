From Romance to Runway: Daniela Kosti’s Fashion Journey on SHEIN’s Stars Aligned

SYDNEY, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHEIN’s Stars Aligned, a unique and fashion-forward dating show, brought viewers on an unforgettable journey of romance, self-discovery, and playful connections. The live-streamed event, which aired on SHEIN’s Instagram and TikTok channels on February 3rd, delivered a mix of heartwarming moments and unexpected twists that kept audiences on the edge of their seats.

Hosted by TikTok sensation Daniela Kosti of the Kosti Sisters, the show followed Daniela as she navigated dating highs and lows with three suitors, each bringing their own charm and personality to the table.

Stars Aligned not only brought viewers along for a rollercoaster of emotions, with plenty of surprises but also by the fashion-forward looks curated from SHEIN’s hottest collections, including SHEIN BAE, SHEIN MOD, SHEIN ICON, Romwe, Poéselle, Aloruh, MOTF and Musera.

As Daniela connected with her suitors – her outfits played a key role in her dating experience. Indigo seemed to vibe with Daniela’s laid-back yet bold fashion choices, while Will was drawn to her more refined and elegant moments, and Ethan couldn't help but notice her ultra-feminine and flirtatious styling choices.

Daniela wowed in the stunning SHEIN ICON Red Formal Dress, the perfect outfit for any formal event.

To show her fun personality, Daniela wore the Poéselle Pink Sequin Top and ROMWE Grey Pleated Skirt for her first date with Ethan, a great outfit for a summery day out.

As the dating experiment concluded, Daniela channelled her feminine energy and stepped out in the trending SHEIN MOD Bubble Skirt and SHEIN MOD Floral Charm Vest. An outfit that exudes confidence, the perfect day-to-night look for these hot summer nights.

Cementing her spot as the leading lady, Daniela went out with a bang and stepped out in the sought-after Aloruh Cinched Waist Red Mini Dress. An outfit that commands attention in any room, sophisticated yet playful, the perfect outfit for dinner and drinks or a professional scene.

From the whimsical romance of SHEIN BAE to the bold statements of SHEIN MOD and the sophisticated elegance of Musera, Daniela’s wardrobe is undeniably date-night-approved. Whether you’re drawn to her show-stopping red maxi dress or her chic school-girl inspired skirt, finding your perfect look is effortless with SHEIN’s search bar feature – simply search your desired look and enjoy hundreds of trending styles for everyone and everything.

