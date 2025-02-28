Submit Release
Infinera Corporation Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

FY’24 Highlights:

  • Year-over-year growth in bookings and backlog; book-to-bill ratio of approximately 1.1x for FY'24 and 1.3x for Q4'24
  • Record revenue with webscalers - total revenue exposure (direct and indirect) greater than 50% of FY'24 revenue
  • Significant design wins across the GX systems portfolio with webscalers and Tier 1 Communications Service Providers (CSPs)
  • Substantial awards for ICE-X 400G and 800G pluggables from webscalers and Tier 1 CSPs
  • Launched ICE-D to address the projected multi-billion dollar intra-data center opportunity driven by AI workloads
  • Secured CHIPS & Science Act funding with the potential for greater than $200 million in total federal incentives, in addition to potential state and local incentives
  • Announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Nokia (acquisition anticipated to be completed on or about February 28, 2025)

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) has released financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 28, 2024. This press release is also published on Infinera’s Investor Relations website.

GAAP revenue for the quarter was $414.4 million compared to $354.4 million in the third quarter of 2024 and $453.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 38.0% compared to 39.8% in the third quarter of 2024 and 38.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023. GAAP operating margin for the quarter was 0.0% compared to (3.1)% in the third quarter of 2024 and 2.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

GAAP net loss for the quarter was $(26.3) million, or $(0.11) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(14.3) million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024, and net income of $12.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the quarter was 38.4% compared to 40.4% in the third quarter of 2024 and 39.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin for the quarter was 5.4% compared to 3.5% in the third quarter of 2024 and 7.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $8.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $0.3 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024, and $28.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

GAAP revenue for the year was $1,418.4 million compared to $1,614.1 million in 2023. GAAP gross margin for the year was 38.4% compared to 38.6% in 2023. GAAP operating margin for the year was (5.9)% compared to (0.3)% in 2023. GAAP net loss for the year was $(150.3) million, or $(0.64) per diluted share, compared to $(25.2) million, or $(0.11) per diluted share, in 2023.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the year was 39.0% compared to 39.9% in 2023. Non-GAAP operating margin for the year was 0.3% compared to 5.4% in 2023. Non-GAAP net loss for the year was $(43.8) million, or $(0.19) per diluted share, compared to net income of $53.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in 2023.

A further explanation of the use of non-GAAP financial information and a reconciliation of each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found at the end of this press release.

Infinera CEO, David Heard, said “We exited 2024 with significant momentum in our business, growing Q4'24 bookings sequentially by more than 50% and by approximately 20% compared to Q4'23. The growth in bookings and substantial increase in backlog in 2024, when combined with our strategic wins, position us well in 2025 and beyond for the next wave of optical spend fueled by relentless bandwidth growth, increased fiber deployments, and AI-driven data-center builds.”

“Looking ahead, I remain excited about our pending merger with Nokia, as we prepare to join forces with a recognized industry leader. With greater scale and deeper resources together, we intend to set the pace of innovation as optics take on an increasingly critical role in the era of AI,” continued Mr. Heard.

Pending Merger with Nokia

On June 27, 2024, Infinera, Nokia Corporation, a company incorporated under the laws of the Republic of Finland (“Nokia”) (NYSE: NOK) and Neptune of America Corporation, a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Nokia (“Merger Sub”) entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (as it may be amended, modified or waived from time to time, the “Merger Agreement”) that provides for Merger Sub to merge with and into Infinera (the “Merger”), with Infinera surviving the Merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Nokia. On February 18, 2025, Infinera issued a press release announcing that the Merger is anticipated to be completed on or about February 28, 2025, which date remains subject to the satisfaction of remaining closing conditions.

In light of the proposed transaction with Nokia, and as is customary during the pendency of an acquisition, Infinera will not be providing financial guidance during the pendency of the acquisition.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Investor Slides to be Made Available Online

Investor slides reviewing Infinera's fourth quarter of 2024 financial results will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on a Current Report on Form 8-K and published on Infinera's Investor Relations website at investors.infinera.com.

Contacts:

Media:
Anna Vue
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
avue@infinera.com

Investors:
Amitabh Passi, Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489
apassi@infinera.com

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on X and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Infinera's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or the negative of these words or similar terms or expressions that concern Infinera's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the amount Infinera could receive in direct government funding and tax incentives; statements about Infinera’s strategic positioning in 2025 and beyond; and statements related to the Merger, including the timing of completion of the Merger and the future performance and benefits of the combined business.

These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and information available to Infinera as of the date hereof and are not guarantees of actual or future performance; actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied due to risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that could cause Infinera’s results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include statements related to the Merger, including whether the Merger may not be completed or completion may be delayed, and if the Merger Agreement is terminated, there may be a required payment of a significant termination fee by either party; the receipt of necessary approvals to complete the Merger; the possibility that due to the Merger, and uncertainty regarding the Merger, Infinera’s customers, suppliers or strategic partners may delay or defer entering into contracts or making other decisions concerning Infinera; the significance and timing of costs related to the Merger; the impact on us of litigation or other stockholder action related to the Merger; the effects on us and our stockholders if the Merger is not completed; demand growth for additional network capacity and the level and timing of customer capital spending and excess inventory held by customers beyond normalized levels; delays in the development, introduction or acceptance of new products or in releasing enhancements to existing products; aggressive business tactics by Infinera’s competitors and new entrants and Infinera's ability to compete in a highly competitive market; supply chain and logistics issues and their impact on our business, and Infinera's dependency on sole source, limited source or high-cost suppliers; dependence on a small number of key customers; product performance problems; the complexity of Infinera's manufacturing process; Infinera's ability to identify, attract, upskill and retain qualified personnel; challenges with our contract manufacturers and other third-party partners; the effects of customer and supplier consolidation; dependence on third-party service partners; Infinera’s ability to respond to rapid technological changes; failure to accurately forecast Infinera's manufacturing requirements or customer demand; failure to secure the funding contemplated by grants Infinera has or may receive from governments, agencies or research organizations, or failure to comply with the terms of those grants; Infinera’s future capital needs and its ability to generate the cash flow or otherwise secure the capital necessary to meet such capital needs; the effect of global and regional economic conditions on Infinera’s business, including effects on purchasing decisions by customers; the adverse impact inflation and higher interest rates may have on Infinera by increasing costs beyond what it can recover through price increases; the effects of tariffs; restrictions to our operations resulting from loan or other credit agreements; the impacts of any restructuring plans or other strategic efforts on our business; Infinera’s international sales and operations; the impacts of foreign currency fluctuations; the effective tax rate of Infinera, which may increase or fluctuate; potential dilution from the issuance of additional shares of common stock in connection with the conversion of Infinera's convertible senior notes; Infinera’s ability to protect its intellectual property; claims by others that Infinera infringes on their intellectual property rights; security incidents, such as data breaches or cyber-attacks; Infinera's ability to comply with various rules and regulations, including with respect to export control and trade compliance, environmental, social, governance, privacy and data protection matters; events that are outside of Infinera's control, such as natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, or other catastrophic events that could harm Infinera's operations; Infinera’s ability to remediate its disclosed material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting in a timely and effective manner, and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Infinera’s SEC filings from time to time; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. More information on potential factors that may impact Infinera’s business are set forth in Infinera’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2024, as well as subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. These SEC filings are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude in certain cases stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other related costs, warehouse fire recovery, merger-related charges, foreign exchange (gains) losses, net, and income tax effects. Infinera believes these adjustments are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of its underlying financial performance and also its prospects for the future and are considered by management for the purpose of making operational decisions. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are the primary indicators management uses as a basis for its planning and forecasting of future periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for gross margin, operating expenses, operating margin, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per common share prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and are subject to limitations.

For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the table titled “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” and related footnotes.


Infinera Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended   Twelve months ended
  December 28,
2024		   December 30,
2023 		  December 28,
2024		   December 30,
2023
Revenue:              
Product $ 325,123     $ 373,172     $ 1,103,131     $ 1,304,229  
Services   89,264       80,284       315,315       309,899  
Total revenue   414,387       453,456       1,418,446       1,614,128  
Cost of revenue:              
Cost of product   212,250       233,693       706,498       810,845  
Cost of services   44,882       42,643       166,792       167,532  
Amortization of intangible assets                     10,621  
Restructuring and other related costs   (56 )     2,218       596       2,218  
Total cost of revenue   257,076       278,554       873,886       991,216  
Gross profit   157,311       174,902       544,560       622,912  
Operating expenses:              
Research and development   75,214       79,645       300,437       316,879  
Sales and marketing   40,504       42,532       158,861       166,938  
General and administrative   31,566       35,112       132,680       124,874  
Amortization of intangible assets   2,256       2,256       9,025       12,344  
Merger-related charges   7,550             23,021        
Restructuring and other related costs   81       4,096       4,186       6,717  
Total operating expenses   157,171       163,641       628,210       627,752  
Income (loss) from operations   140       11,261       (83,650 )     (4,840 )
Other income (expense), net:              
Interest income   594       982       3,383       2,716  
Interest expense   (6,746 )     (8,814 )     (32,302 )     (30,609 )
Other gain (loss), net   (11,547 )     4,739       (20,457 )     15,325  
Total other income (expense), net   (17,699 )     (3,093 )     (49,376 )     (12,568 )
Income (loss) before income taxes   (17,559 )     8,168       (133,026 )     (17,408 )
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   8,784       (4,705 )     17,312       7,805  
Net income (loss) $ (26,343 )   $ 12,873     $ (150,338 )   $ (25,213 )
Net income (loss) per common share:              
Basic $ (0.11 )   $ 0.06     $ (0.64 )   $ (0.11 )
Diluted $ (0.11 )   $ 0.06     $ (0.64 )   $ (0.11 )
Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per common share:              
Basic   236,974       230,509       234,672       226,726  
Diluted   236,974       233,090       234,672       226,726  
 

Infinera Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(In thousands, except percentages)
(Unaudited)

    Three months ended
 		  Twelve months ended
    December 28,
2024		       September 28,
2024 		      December 30,
2023		       December 28,
2024		       December 30,
2023		    
Reconciliation of Gross Profit and Gross Margin:                                        
GAAP as reported   $ 157,311       38.0 %   $ 141,214       39.8 %   $ 174,902       38.6 %   $ 544,560       38.4 %   $ 622,912       38.6 %
Stock-based compensation expense(1)     1,867       0.4 %     2,084       0.6 %     2,328       0.5 %     7,621       0.6 %     10,000       0.6 %
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2)           %           %           %           %     10,621       0.7 %
Restructuring and other related costs(3)     (56 )     (0.0) %     (24 )     %     2,218       0.5 %     596       0.0 %     2,218       0.1 %
Warehouse fire recovery(4)           %           %           %           %     (1,985 )     (0.1) %
Non-GAAP as adjusted   $ 159,122       38.4 %   $ 143,274       40.4 %   $ 179,448       39.6 %   $ 552,777       39.0 %   $ 643,766       39.9 %
                                         
Reconciliation of Operating Expenses:                                        
GAAP as reported   $ 157,171         $ 152,212         $ 163,641         $ 628,210         $ 627,752      
Stock-based compensation expense(1)     10,333           12,305           10,429           43,300           52,150      
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2)     2,256           2,257           2,256           9,025           12,344      
Restructuring and other related costs(3)     81           (157 )         4,096           4,186           6,717      
Merger-related charges(5)     7,550           6,954                     23,021                
Non-GAAP as adjusted   $ 136,951         $ 130,853         $ 146,860         $ 548,678         $ 556,541      
                                         
Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Operations and Operating Margin:                                        
GAAP as reported   $ 140       0.0 %   $ (10,998 )     (3.1) %   $ 11,261       2.5 %   $ (83,650 )     (5.9) %   $ (4,840 )     (0.3) %
Stock-based compensation expense(1)     12,200       3.0 %     14,389       4.1 %     12,757       2.8 %     50,921       3.7 %     62,150       3.8 %
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2)     2,256       0.5 %     2,257       0.6 %     2,256       0.5 %     9,025       0.6 %     22,965       1.4 %
Restructuring and other related costs(3)     25       0.0 %     (181 )     (0.1) %     6,314       1.4 %     4,782       0.3 %     8,935       0.6 %
Warehouse fire recovery(4)           %           %           %           %     (1,985 )     (0.1) %
Merger-related charges(5)     7,550       1.9 %     6,954       2.0 %           %     23,021       1.6 %           %
Non-GAAP as adjusted   $ 22,171       5.4 %   $ 12,421       3.5 %   $ 32,588       7.2 %   $ 4,099       0.3 %   $ 87,225       5.4 %
   


    Three months ended Twelve months ended
    December 28,
2024		   September 28,
2024		   December 30,
2023		   December 28,
2024		   December 30,
2023
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss):                    
GAAP as reported   $ (26,343 )   $ (14,313 )   $ 12,873     $ (150,338 )   $ (25,213 )
Stock-based compensation expense(1)     12,200       14,389       12,757       50,921       62,150  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2)     2,256       2,257       2,256       9,025       22,965  
Restructuring and other related costs(3)     25       (181 )     6,314       4,782       8,935  
Warehouse fire recovery(4)                             (1,985 )
Merger-related charges(5)     7,550       6,954             23,021        
Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net(6)     11,855       (8,039 )     (4,852 )     21,954       (14,755 )
Income tax effects(7)     655       (788 )     (780 )     (3,120 )     1,292  
Non-GAAP as adjusted     8,198     $ 279     $ 28,568     $ (43,755 )   $ 53,389  
                     
Weighted Average Shares Used in Computing GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Common Share:                    
Basic     236,974       235,832       230,509       234,672       226,726  
Diluted(8)     236,974       235,832       233,090       234,672       226,726  
                     
Weighted Average Shares Used in Computing Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Common Share:                    
Basic     236,974       235,832       230,509       234,672       226,726  
Diluted(9)     269,422       240,502       259,210       234,672       255,468  
                     
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (10):                    
Non-GAAP net income (loss)   $ 8,198     $ 279     $ 28,568     $ (43,755 )   $ 53,389  
Add: Interest expense, net     6,152       7,890       7,832       28,919       27,893  
Less: Other gain (loss), net     308       446       (113 )     1,497       570  
Add: Income tax effects     8,129       4,698       (3,925 )     20,432       6,513  
Add: Depreciation     13,333       13,501       17,125       53,308       55,819  
Non-GAAP as adjusted   $ 35,504     $ 25,922     $ 49,713     $ 57,407     $ 143,044  
                     
Net Income (Loss) per Common Share: GAAP                    
Basic   $ (0.11 )   $ (0.06 )   $ 0.06     $ (0.64 )   $ (0.11 )
Diluted(8)   $ (0.11 )   $ (0.06 )   $ 0.06     $ (0.64 )   $ (0.11 )
                     
Net Income (Loss) per Common Share: Non-GAAP                    
Basic   $ 0.03     $ 0.00     $ 0.12     $ (0.19 )   $ 0.24  
Diluted(9)   $ 0.03     $ 0.00     $ 0.12     $ (0.19 )   $ 0.23  
 

(1)   Stock-based compensation expense is calculated in accordance with the fair value recognition provisions of Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation – Stock Compensation effective January 1, 2006. The following table summarizes the effects of stock-based compensation related to employees and non-employees (in thousands):  

 
    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
    December 28, 2024   September 28, 2024   December 30, 2023   December 28, 2024   December 30, 2023
Cost of revenue   $ 1,867     $ 2,084     $ 2,328     $ 7,621     $ 10,000  
Research and development     4,547       4,623       4,917       18,779       22,474  
Sales and marketing     3,036       3,241       2,328       12,175       13,699  
General and administration     2,750       4,441       3,184       12,346       15,977  
Total operating expenses     10,333       12,305       10,429       43,300       52,150  
Total stock-based compensation expense   $ 12,200     $ 14,389     $ 12,757     $ 50,921     $ 62,150  
 

(2)    Amortization of acquired intangible assets consists of developed technology and customer relationships acquired in connection with the acquisitions of Coriant and Transmode AB. GAAP accounting requires that acquired intangible assets are recorded at fair value and amortized over their useful lives. As this amortization is non-cash, Infinera has excluded it from its non-GAAP gross profit, operating expenses and net income measures. Management believes the amortization of acquired intangible assets is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(3)    Restructuring and other related costs are primarily associated with the reduction of headcount and the reduction of operating costs. In addition, this includes accelerated amortization on operating lease right-of-use assets due to the cessation of use of certain facilities. Management has excluded the impact of these charges in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(4)    Warehouse fire losses were incurred due to inventory destroyed in a warehouse fire in the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Recoveries are recorded when they are probable of receipt. Management has excluded the impact of this loss and subsequent recoveries in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as it is non-recurring in nature and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(5)    Merger-related charges represent costs incurred directly in connection with the pending merger with Nokia. Management has excluded the impact of these charges in arriving at Infinera's non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature and the exclusion of these charges provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(6)    Foreign exchange (gains) losses, net, have been excluded from Infinera's non-GAAP results because management believes that this expense is not indicative of ongoing operating performance and its exclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(7)    The difference between the GAAP and non-GAAP tax provision is due to the net tax effects of above non-GAAP adjustments. Management believes the exclusion of these tax effects provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

(8)    The GAAP diluted shares include potentially dilutive securities from Infinera's stock-based benefit plans and convertible senior notes. These potentially dilutive securities are added for the computation of diluted net income per share on a GAAP basis in periods when Infinera has net income on a GAAP basis, as its inclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance.

For purposes of calculating GAAP diluted earnings per share, we used the following net income (loss) and weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands, except per share data):

 
    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
    December 28,
2024		   September 28,
2024		   December 30,
2023		   December 28,
2024		   December 30,
2023
GAAP net income (loss) for basic earnings per share   $ (26,343 )   $ (14,313 )   $ 12,873     $ (150,338 )   $ (25,213 )
Interest expense related to the convertible senior notes, net of tax                 104              
GAAP net income (loss) for diluted earnings per share   $ (26,343 )   $ (14,313 )   $ 12,977     $ (150,338 )   $ (25,213 )
                     
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding     236,974       235,832       230,509       234,672       226,726  
Dilutive effect of restricted and performance share units                 682              
Dilutive effect of 2024 convertible senior notes(a)                 1,899              
Dilutive effect of 2027 convertible senior notes(b)                              
Dilutive effect of 2028 convertible senior notes(c)                              
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding     236,974       235,832       233,090       234,672       226,726  
                     
GAAP net income (loss) per common share:                    
Basic   $ (0.11 )   $ (0.06 )   $ 0.06     $ (0.64 )   $ (0.11 )
Diluted   $ (0.11 )   $ (0.06 )   $ 0.06     $ (0.64 )   $ (0.11 )
 

(a)    For the three- months ended December 28, 2024 and September 28, 2024, there were zero and 1.4 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. For the twelve- months ended December 28, 2024 and December 30, 2023, there were 1.3 million and 5.8 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.

(b)    For each of the three- months ended December 28, 2024, September 28, 2024, and December 30, 2023, there were 26.1 million shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. For both the twelve- months ended December 28, 2024, and December 30, 2023, there were 26.1 million shares, excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.

(c)    For the three- months ended December 28, 2024, September 28, 2024, and December 30, 2023, there were no shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share. For the twelve- months ended December 28, 2024, and December 30, 2023, there were zero and 0.9 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.

(9)    The non-GAAP diluted shares include the potentially dilutive securities from Infinera's stock-based benefit plans and convertible senior notes. These potentially dilutive securities are added for the computation of diluted net income per share on a non-GAAP basis in periods when Infinera has net income on a non-GAAP basis as its inclusion provides a better indication of Infinera's underlying business performance. Refer to the diluted earnings per share reconciliation presented below.

For purposes of calculating non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, we used the following net income (loss) and weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands, except per share data):

 
    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
    December 28,
2024		   September 28,
2024		   December 30,
2023		   December 28,
2024		   December 30,
2023
Non-GAAP net income (loss) for basic earnings per share   $ 8,198     $ 279     $ 28,568     $ (43,755 )   $ 53,389  
Interest expense related to the convertible senior notes, net of tax     752             1,652             5,370  
Non-GAAP net income (loss) for diluted earnings per share   $ 8,950     $ 279     $ 30,220     $ (43,755 )   $ 58,759  
                     
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding     236,974       235,832       230,509       234,672       226,726  
Dilutive effect of restricted and performance share units     6,328       4,670       682             1,674  
Dilutive effect of employee stock purchase plan                             53  
Dilutive effect of 2024 convertible senior notes(a)                 1,899              
Dilutive effect of 2027 convertible senior notes(b)     26,120             26,120             26,210  
Dilutive effect of 2028 convertible senior notes(c)                             895  
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding     269,422       240,502       259,210       234,672       255,558  
                     
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per common share:                    
Basic   $ 0.03     $ 0.00     $ 0.12     $ (0.19 )   $ 0.24  
Diluted   $ 0.03     $ 0.00     $ 0.12     $ (0.19 )   $ 0.23  
 

(a)    For the three- months ended December 28, 2024, September 28, 2024, there were zero and 1.4 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. For the twelve- months ended December 28, 2024, and December 30, 2023, there were 1.3 million and 5.8 million shares, respectively, excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.

(b)    For the three- months ended September 28, 2024, there were 26.1 million shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect. For the twelve- months ended December 28, 2024, there were 26.1 million shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share, due to their anti-dilutive effect.

(c)    For the three- months ended December 28, 2024, September 28, 2024, and December 30, 2023, there were no shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share. For the twelve- months ended December 28, 2024, there were no shares excluded from the calculation of diluted net income (loss) per share.

(10)    Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP supplemental measure of operating performance that does not represent and should not be considered an alternative to operating loss or cash flow from operations, as determined by GAAP. Infinera's adjusted EBITDA is calculated by excluding the above non-GAAP adjustments, interest expense, net, other gain (loss), net, income tax effects and depreciation expenses. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is an important financial measure for use in evaluating Infinera's financial performance, as it measures the ability of our business operations to generate cash.

Infinera Corporation
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited) 

Free Cash Flow

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities in the period minus the purchase of property and equipment made in the period.

Free cash flow is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the SEC’s rules. Management believes that free cash flow is an important financial measure for use in evaluating Infinera's financial performance, as it measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net loss as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of free cash flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as supplemental to our entire statement of cash flows.

 
    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
    December 28,
2024		   September 28,
2024		   December 30,
2023		   December 28,
2024		   December 30,
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities   $ 72,045     $ 44,563     $ 79,652     $ 80,680     $ 49,510  
Purchase of property and equipment     (28,265 )     (24,090 )     (21,414 )     (75,013 )     (62,314 )
Free cash flow   $ 43,780     $ 20,473     $ 58,238     $ 5,667     $ (12,804 )
 

Infinera Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par values)

  December 28,
2024		   December 30,
2023
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 145,808     $ 172,505  
Short-term restricted cash         517  
Accounts receivable, net   336,552       381,981  
Inventory   308,213       431,163  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   155,249       129,218  
Total current assets   945,822       1,115,384  
Property, plant and equipment, net   249,496       206,997  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   36,348       39,973  
Intangible assets, net   15,794       24,819  
Goodwill   224,233       240,566  
Long-term restricted cash   420       837  
Other long-term assets   61,645       50,662  
Total assets $ 1,533,758     $ 1,679,238  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 284,992     $ 299,005  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   143,385       110,758  
Accrued compensation and related benefits   49,942       85,203  
Short-term debt, net   482       25,512  
Accrued warranty   13,243       17,266  
Deferred revenue   134,727       136,248  
Total current liabilities   626,771       673,992  
Long-term debt, net   667,930       658,756  
Long-term accrued warranty   12,264       15,934  
Long-term deferred revenue   29,290       21,332  
Long-term deferred tax liability   3,035       1,805  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   41,601       47,464  
Other long-term liabilities   36,352       43,364  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value
Authorized shares – 25,000 and no shares issued and outstanding		          
Common stock, $0.001 par value
Authorized shares - 500,000 in 2024 and 500,000 in 2023   
Issued and outstanding shares - 237,396 in 2024 and 230,994 in 2023		   237       231  
Additional paid-in capital   2,024,810       1,976,014  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (33,388 )     (34,848 )
Accumulated deficit   (1,875,144 )     (1,724,806 )
Total stockholders' equity   116,515       216,591  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,533,758     $ 1,679,238  
 

Infinera Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)

  Twelve months ended
  December 28,
2024		   December 30,
2023
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:      
Net loss $ (150,338 )   $ (25,213 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   62,333       78,784  
Non-cash restructuring charges and other related costs   40       1,200  
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount   3,680       3,862  
Operating lease expense   9,252       7,464  
Stock-based compensation expense   50,921       62,150  
Other, net   (76 )     (823 )
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   40,218       38,511  
Inventory   121,772       (57,864 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (49,159 )     9,683  
Accounts payable   (28,258 )     (2,921 )
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   11,568       (40,063 )
Deferred revenue   8,727       (25,260 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   80,680       49,510  
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:      
Purchase of property and equipment   (75,013 )     (62,314 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (75,013 )     (62,314 )
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:      
Proceeds from issuance of 2028 Notes         98,751  
Repayment of 2024 Notes   (18,747 )     (83,446 )
Payment of debt issuance cost         (2,108 )
Proceeds from asset-based revolving credit facility   50,000       50,000  
Repayment of asset-based revolving credit facility   (50,000 )     (50,000 )
Repayment of mortgage payable   (470 )     (510 )
Principal payments on finance lease obligations   (562 )     (1,023 )
Payment of term license obligation   (10,318 )     (10,417 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock   6       14,931  
Tax withholding paid on behalf of employees for net share settlement   (2,129 )     (2,465 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (32,220 )     13,713  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (1,078 )     (16,253 )
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (27,631 )     (15,344 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   173,859       189,203  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period(1) $ 146,228     $ 173,859  
 

Infinera Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)

  Twelve months ended
  December 28,
2024		   December 30,
2023
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:      
Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 21,790     $ 14,109  
Cash paid for interest, net $ 27,359     $ 22,394  
Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities:          
Transfer of inventory to fixed assets $     $ 1,847  
Property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 34,385     $ 10,104  
Unpaid term licenses (included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities) $ 14,196     $ 23,326  
               
 

(1)         Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets (in thousands):  

 
  December 28,
2024		   December 30,
2023
       
Cash and cash equivalents $ 145,808     $ 172,505  
Short-term restricted cash         517  
Long-term restricted cash   420       837  
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 146,228     $ 173,859  
 

Infinera Corporation
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)

    Q1'23   Q2'23   Q3'23   Q4'23   Q1'24   Q2'24   Q3'24   Q4'24
GAAP Revenue $(Mil)   $ 392.1     $ 376.2     $ 392.4     $ 453.5     $ 306.9     $ 342.7     $ 354.4     $ 414.4  
GAAP Gross Margin %     37.5 %     38.0 %     40.3 %     38.6 %     36.0 %     39.6 %     39.8 %     38.0 %
Non-GAAP Gross Margin %(1)     38.8 %     39.3 %     41.9 %     39.6 %     36.6 %     40.3 %     40.4 %     38.4 %
GAAP Revenue Composition:                                
Domestic %     60 %     58 %     59 %     67 %     54 %     58 %     60 %     62 %
International %     40 %     42 %     41 %     33 %     46 %     42 %     40 %     38 %
Customers >10% of Revenue           1       1       1                   2       2  
Cash Related Information:                                
Cash from Operations $(Mil)   $ (1.8 )   $ 1.4     $ (29.7 )   $ 79.6     $ 24.0     $ (59.9 )   $ 44.5     $ 72.1  
Capital Expenditures $(Mil)   $ 16.8     $ 10.8     $ 13.3     $ 21.4     $ 8.1     $ 14.6     $ 24.0     $ 28.3  
Depreciation & Amortization $(Mil)   $ 19.6     $ 19.8     $ 20.0     $ 19.4     $ 15.4     $ 15.6     $ 15.7     $ 15.6  
DSOs(2)     78       79       76       77       79       76       74       74  
Inventory Metrics:                                
Raw Materials $(Mil)   $ 67.6     $ 85.4     $ 110.4     $ 133.6     $ 132.5     $ 119.4     $ 105.2     $ 69.7  
Work in Process $(Mil)   $ 71.8     $ 71.9     $ 69.9     $ 68.4     $ 68.6     $ 68.7     $ 67.6     $ 67.9  
Finished Goods $(Mil)   $ 273.6     $ 270.1     $ 276.6     $ 229.2     $ 219.6     $ 196.1     $ 183.3     $ 170.6  
Total Inventory $(Mil)   $ 413.0     $ 427.4     $ 456.9     $ 431.2     $ 420.7     $ 384.2     $ 356.1     $ 308.2  
Inventory Turns(3)     2.4       2.2       2.1       2.5       1.8       2.0       2.3       3.1  
Worldwide Headcount     3,351       3,365       3,369       3,389       3,323       3,334       3,340       3,418  
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (in thousands):                                
Basic     222,393       225,922       228,077       230,509       231,533       234,349       235,832       236,974  
Diluted     265,921       262,712       257,219       259,210       260,980       265,591       267,999       269,422  
 

(1)    Non-GAAP adjustments include stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other related costs and warehouse fire recovery. For a description of this non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section titled, “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” of this press release for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. For reconciliations of prior periods that are not otherwise provided herein, see the prior period earnings releases available on our Investor Relations webpage.

(2)    Infinera calculates DSO based on 91 days.

(3)    Infinera calculates non-GAAP inventory turns as annualized non-GAAP cost of revenue, which is calculated as GAAP cost of revenue less stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other related costs and warehouse fire recovery, as illustrated in the reconciliation of gross profit above, divided by the average inventory for the quarter.


Primary Logo

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

Infinera Corporation Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

