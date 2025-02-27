NEBRASKA, February 27 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Four Names Forwarded for District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – The Judicial Nominating Commission for the District Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District provided the following four names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: Grant A. Forsberg, Joseph J. Kehm, Ryan M. Lindberg and Patrick R. Runge, all of Omaha.

The Fourth Judicial District consists of Douglas County. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge W. Russell Bowie.