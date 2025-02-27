Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,099 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Declares State of Emergency for Fires in Custer and Dawes Counties

NEBRASKA, February 27 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Pillen Declares State of Emergency for Fires in Custer and Dawes Counties

 

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has declared a state of emergency for fires that have been burning since earlier this week in two counties. The Custer Complex Fire started on Monday and now consists of three active fires. The Schaffer Road Fire started on Tuesday and is located southeast of Chadron. The fires have been fueled by a combination of high winds, low humidity and dry conditions. 

 

Proclamations issued by the Governor authorize the state’s adjutant general to activate state emergency plans and resources necessary to manage the fires, preventing possible loss of life and property. 

  

The proclamations are included with this release.

2025 State of Emergency Custer Complex Fire

2025 State of Emergency Schaffer Road Fire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Declares State of Emergency for Fires in Custer and Dawes Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more