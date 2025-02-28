COPEL - Copel's adjusted EBITDA was R$1,256.1 million in 4Q24

CURITIBA, PARANA, BRAZIL, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Copel's adjusted EBITDA was R$1,256.1 million in 4Q24, reflecting another quarter of consistency in deliveries and discipline in capital allocation. Copel Geração e Transmissão (Copel GeT) and Copel Comercialização (Copel Com) accounted for approximately 47.6% of this result, while Copel Distribuição (Copel Dis) accounted for 56.9%.The following stand out in this quarter:(i) Copel Distribuição's EBITDA grew 23.6% compared to 4Q23, totaling R$ 715.2 million, mainly reflecting the 2.5% growth in the billed market and the average adjustment of 2.7% in the Tariffs for the Use of the Distribution System – TUSD; and(ii) the reduction of 29.2% (-R$ 92.5 million) in personnel and management costs, influenced by the decrease of 1,415 employees, mostly explained by the Voluntary Dismissal Program (PDV) concluded in 2024.In the year-on-year comparison, consolidated EBITDA in 4Q24 was 12.9% lower than the R$ 1,442.4 million in 4Q23, mainly reflecting the following: (i) the lower average price of energy sold in Copel GeT's portfolio (R$ 178.72 compared to R$ 206.63 in 2023, a reduction of 13.5%); (ii) the generation deviation of R$ 93.4 million (+49%), caused by the lower performance of the wind complexes, essentially, by the volume of wind below the certification, curtailment of 13.1% in 4Q24 (compared to 8.3% in 4Q23) and unavailability of the generation complex due to maintenance and installations; (iii) the higher volume from the distributed micro and minigeneration compensation system (MMGD) of R$ 180.1 million and (iv) the increase in litigation provisions in the amount of R$63.6 million, especially in civil lawsuits.These amounts were partially offset, in addition to the highlights, by: (i) an increase of R$ 195.8 million in electricity grid availability; and (ii) the reduction in expected credit losses in the amount of R$ 35.8 million due to improvements in collection actions.The complete release is available at the Company’s website: ri.copel.com Conference Call: February 28, 2025 – FridayEnglish: 08:00 a.m. – ESTBroadcast through InternetLive webcast at ri.copel.com

